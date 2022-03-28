Cu+ doping enhances self-trapped exciton emission in alloyed Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 double perovskite
All-inorganic 3D lead-free double perovskites (DPs) with broadband self-trapped exciton (STE) emission have shown great promise as alternatives to lead halide perovskites in various optoelectronic applications such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and photodetectors. A fundamental understanding of the effect of doping on the optical properties of DPs, especially the STE dynamics, is of vital importance for their performance optimization and applications.
In a study published in Advanced Science, the research group led by Prof. Chen Xueyuan from Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a unique strategy via Cu+ doping to achieve efficient STE emission in the alloyed lead-free Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 DP crystals.
This unique strategy based on Cu+ doping boosts the STE emission in the alloyed Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 DPs. The researchers used a small amount (1.0 mol%) of Cu+ doping to realize the boosted STE emission in the crystals, with photoluminescence (PL) quantum yield increasing from 19.0% to 62.6% and excitation band shifting from 310 nm to 365 nm.
They comprehensively surveyed the effect of Cu+ doping on the electronic structure and optical properties of Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 and the STE dynamics. The as-synthesized Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6: Cu+ crystals exhibit significantly enhanced PL stemming from the increased radiative recombination rate of STEs as well as the improved STE density.
By means of temperature-dependent PL and ultrafast femtosecond transient absorption spectroscopies, the researchers unraveled that the remarkable PL enhancement was ascribed to the increased density and radiative recombination rate of STEs, as a result of symmetry breakdown of the STE wavefunction at the octahedral Ag+ site induced by Cu+ doping.
Besides, the researchers demonstrated the excellent air, structural and thermal stability of these Cu+-doped Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 crystals, and revealed their great potentials as efficient yellow-emitting phosphors for application in near-ultraviolet (NUV)-converted white LEDs.
This study provides deep insights into the STE dynamics in Cu+-doped Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6, thereby laying a foundation for future design of new lead-free DPs with efficient STE emission.
Explore further