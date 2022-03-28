March 28, 2022

Cu+ doping enhances self-trapped exciton emission in alloyed Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 double perovskite

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Cu+ doping enhances self-trapped exciton emission in alloyed Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 double perovskite
a) Crystal structure of Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 and the crystallographic site for Cu+ dopants. The PL photographs (λex = 365 nm) for Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 and Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6: 1.0%Cu+ powders are presented, showing significantly enhanced PL of the crystals upon Cu+ doping. b) Powder XRD patterns of Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6: x%Cu+ with different Cu+ doping concentrations. The enlarged 2θ range (20–28°) of XRD patterns shows a monotonic shift of the diffraction peaks to higher angle with increasing the Cu+ concentration. c) Optical absorption spectra of Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 and Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6: 1.0%Cu+. The inset shows the corresponding Tauc plots of the absorption spectra. d) PL excitation spectra (λem = 605 nm), PL emission spectra (λex = 365 nm), and e) PL decay curves (λem = 605 nm) of Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6: x%Cu+ with different Cu+ doping concentrations. Credit: Advanced Science (2022). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202103724

All-inorganic 3D lead-free double perovskites (DPs) with broadband self-trapped exciton (STE) emission have shown great promise as alternatives to lead halide perovskites in various optoelectronic applications such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and photodetectors. A fundamental understanding of the effect of doping on the optical properties of DPs, especially the STE dynamics, is of vital importance for their performance optimization and applications.

In a study published in Advanced Science, the research group led by Prof. Chen Xueyuan from Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed a unique strategy via Cu+ doping to achieve efficient STE in the alloyed lead-free Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 DP crystals.

This unique strategy based on Cu+ doping boosts the STE emission in the alloyed Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 DPs. The researchers used a small amount (1.0 mol%) of Cu+ doping to realize the boosted STE emission in the crystals, with photoluminescence (PL) quantum yield increasing from 19.0% to 62.6% and excitation band shifting from 310 nm to 365 nm.

They comprehensively surveyed the effect of Cu+ doping on the and optical properties of Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 and the STE dynamics. The as-synthesized Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6: Cu+ crystals exhibit significantly enhanced PL stemming from the increased radiative recombination rate of STEs as well as the improved STE density.

By means of temperature-dependent PL and ultrafast femtosecond transient absorption spectroscopies, the researchers unraveled that the remarkable PL enhancement was ascribed to the increased density and radiative recombination rate of STEs, as a result of symmetry breakdown of the STE wavefunction at the octahedral Ag+ site induced by Cu+ .

Besides, the researchers demonstrated the excellent air, structural and of these Cu+-doped Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 crystals, and revealed their great potentials as efficient yellow-emitting phosphors for application in near-ultraviolet (NUV)-converted white LEDs.

This study provides deep insights into the STE dynamics in Cu+-doped Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6, thereby laying a foundation for future design of new lead-free DPs with efficient STE emission.

Explore further

Synthesizing double perovskite nanocrystals with bright emission based on triplet self-trapped excitons
More information: Xingwen Cheng et al, Boosting the Self‐Trapped Exciton Emission in Alloyed Cs 2 (Ag/Na)InCl 6 Double Perovskite via Cu + Doping, Advanced Science (2022). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202103724
Journal information: Advanced Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Cu+ doping enhances self-trapped exciton emission in alloyed Cs2(Ag/Na)InCl6 double perovskite (2022, March 28) retrieved 28 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-cu-doping-self-trapped-exciton-emission.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Attractive Girl Kept Calling Me Sweetie - Meaning?

8 hours ago

Are electrons everywhere?

8 hours ago

Building a Generation Ship: The SFV Exodus

8 hours ago

Where to find this uniqueness theorem of electrostatics?

8 hours ago

Is anything in the physical world infinite?

8 hours ago

An integer n>1 is square-free if and only if?

8 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)