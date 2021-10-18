October 18, 2021

Synthesizing double perovskite nanocrystals with bright emission based on triplet self-trapped excitons

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Double perovskite nanocrystals with bright emission based on triplet self-trapped excitons
Efficient emission based on the triplet STEs and the energy transition process. Credit: Cong Muyu and Yang Bin

Different from the narrow band emission based on free excitons in lead-perovskite nanocrystals (NCs), the low electronic dimensionality in lead-free double perovskite NCs can lead to self-trapped excitons (STEs), generating a broadband emission.

To date, how the singlet/triplet STEs influence the photoluminescence properties and whether triplet STEs can generate efficient emission in double-perovskite NCs still remain unclear.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Han Keli and Yang Bin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences synthesized double perovskite NCs with bright photoluminescence emission based on triplet STEs.

This study was published in Nano Letters on Oct. 11.

The researchers synthesized lead-free double perovskite NCs with varying sizes. The optical results indicated that the size had negligible influence on the absorption and photoluminescence peak position, and it mainly affected the photoluminescence quantum yield (PLQY). They further modified the Sb doping content, and obtained the NCs with bright green emission, whose PLQY was as high as 95%.

They also achieved triplet STEs-mediated efficient energy transfer to dopants by alloying with Mn2+ and efficient white-emission with high PLQY of 87%. In addition, they prepared simple LEDs based on the Mn2+ alloy NCs.

"This work may boost the understanding of STEs in double perovskites and promote its development in illumination-related applications," said Prof. Han.

Explore further

Luminescence mechanism of lead-free double perovskite Cs2NaBiCl6 crystal under high pressure
More information: Muyu Cong et al, Bright Triplet Self-Trapped Excitons to Dopant Energy Transfer in Halide Double-Perovskite Nanocrystals, Nano Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c02653
Journal information: Nano Letters

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Synthesizing double perovskite nanocrystals with bright emission based on triplet self-trapped excitons (2021, October 18) retrieved 18 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-perovskite-nanocrystals-bright-emission-based.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the uncertainity parameter related to lifecycle of the XRD lamp?

5 hours ago

Thermodynamics of chemical reactions

Oct 17, 2021

Difficulty with machining bismuth, any suggestions/tips/other ideas?

Oct 16, 2021

What kind of plastic is best for this loudspeaker enclosure?

Oct 13, 2021

PEM, ANION and MEA membranes for an electrolyzer

Sep 23, 2021

Vapor - Liquid Equilibrium Equation (VLE)

Sep 18, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)