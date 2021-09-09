September 9, 2021

Lead-free rare-earth-based double perovskite nanocrystals with near-infrared emission

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists design lead-free rare-earth-based double perovskite nanocrystals with near-infrared emission
NIR PL emission spectra and HRTEM images of Cs2NaEr0.5Sb0.5Cl6 NCs. Credit: HAN Peigeng and WU Ruixiang

Lead-free halide perovskite nanocrystals (NCs) with unique optical properties are promising in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors, and solar cells.

Previous studies mainly focused on the photoluminescence (PL) in the visible region, and those on the near-infrared (NIR) PL of lead-free NCs are rare.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Han Keli from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Miao Xiangyang's group from Shanxi Normal University, designed colloidal synthesis of all-inorganic rare-earth-based double perovskite NCs with NIR emission, and revealed their exciton dynamics.

This study was published in Laser & Photonics Reviews on August 27.

The researchers synthesized all-inorganic rare-earth-based Cs2NaEr1-xBxCl6 (B: In, Sb, Bi; x = 0, 0.13, 0.5) double perovskite NCs by hot injection with variable temperature.

They found that all these NCs exhibited a NIR PL emission from 4I13/2 → 4I15/2 transition of Er3+, and on account of the incorporated Sb3+, Cs2NaEr0.5Sb0.5Cl6 NCs showed a 23-fold NIR PL enhancement with the average lifetime of 119.1 μs.

"The origin of NIR PL enhancement was attributed to the increase of exciton absorption, the longer PL lifetime, the suitable phonon-assisted process caused by the indirect band structure, and the process of long-lived dark trap state assisted NIR PL emission," said Prof. Han.

Explore further

Scientists synthesize lead-free zirconium-based vacancy-ordered double perovskite nanocrystals
More information: Ruixiang Wu et al, All‐Inorganic Rare‐Earth‐Based Double Perovskite Nanocrystals with Near‐Infrared Emission, Laser & Photonics Reviews (2021). DOI: 10.1002/lpor.202100218
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Lead-free rare-earth-based double perovskite nanocrystals with near-infrared emission (2021, September 9) retrieved 9 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-lead-free-rare-earth-based-perovskite-nanocrystals-near-infrared.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Weinberg's gauge-fixed quantum gravity

12 hours ago

What is made up of all the rest quarks?

Sep 07, 2021

Ground State in Peskin and Schroeder

Sep 07, 2021

Transmission through flow cell using small-angle x-ray scattering

Sep 05, 2021

How to find the value of the baryon asymmetry in this paper

Sep 03, 2021

Reduced mass to bind hyper- and mesonuclei

Sep 01, 2021

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments