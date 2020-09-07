September 7, 2020

Scientists synthesize lead-free zirconium-based vacancy-ordered double perovskite nanocrystals

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Lead-free perovskite Cs2ZrCl6 NCs with a PLQY up to 60.37% is synthesized. Credit: LIU Siping and YANG Bin

In recent years, all-inorganic CsPbX3 (X = Cl, Br, I) perovskite nanocrystals have attracted extensive research attention due to their excellent photoelectric properties. However, the problems of Pb toxicity and poor stability hinder their practical application.

A research group led by Prof. Han Keli from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) synthesized vacancy ordered Cs2ZrCl6-x(0≤x≤1.5) double (NCs) for the first time via hot injection method.

This study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on August 22.

The Cs2ZrCl6 NCs exhibited long-lived triplet , featuring highly efficient photoluminescence (PL) quantum efficiency due to thermally activated delayed fluorescence.

The scientists also revealed the mechanism of TADF by detailed experimental characterizations including temperature-dependent photoluminescence , temperature-dependent time-resolved photoluminescence spectra, nanosecond transient emission spectra, and pump-probe femtosecond time-resolved spectra.

TADF is promising luminescence mechanism for obtaining high exciton utilization. It is common in solid organic molecules or metal-organic complexes, but rarely reported in all-inorganic colloidal nanocrystals.

The study provides a unique strategy for the development of new inorganic phosphors.

More information: Siping Liu et al. Efficient Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence from All‐Inorganic Cesium Zirconium Halide Perovskite Nanocrystals, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202009101
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
