April 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Genetic hope in fight against devastating wheat disease

by Johnny von Einem, University of Adelaide

Genetic hope in fight against devastating wheat disease
Credit: Cell Host & Microbe (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.chom.2024.04.002

Fungal disease Fusarium head blight (FHB) is on the rise due to increasingly humid conditions induced by climate change during the wheat growing season, but a fundamental discovery by University of Adelaide researchers could help reduce its economic harm.

While some types of wheat are resistant to FHB thanks to the action of the TaHRC gene at the Fhb1 locus, how this gene functions in wheat cells was unknown until now.

Collaborating with Nanjing Agriculture University, the University of Adelaide research team has shown TaHRC works in the nucleus of wheat cells, and it can either increase or decrease a plant's susceptibility to FHB.

"There are two variants of TaHRC that have opposing effects on the condensation of a specific protein complex within the nucleus," says Dr. Xiujuan Yang, from the University's School of Agriculture, Food and Wine.

"When condensed, the complex leads to susceptibility to FHB, whereas when diffused, it provides resistance against FHB.

"We are the first to reveal the function of protein complex condensation in response to a major crop , providing insight into the mode of action of protein complexes in cereal defense responses."

Genetic hope in fight against devastating wheat disease
Dr Xiujuan Yang examining the health state of wheat flowers. Credit: University of Adelaide

FHB has caused significant harm to Australia's wheat industry in recent years, with crops in the 2022 season suffering up to 100% yield losses.

The disease has been on the rise globally since the 1970s, but climate change has increased its prevalence.

"Australia's reputation for producing high-quality wheat has been built on fortuitous climate conditions during flowering and grain fill, typically coinciding with the dry season, which helps avoid many fungus-caused diseases that thrive in humid weather," says Dr. Yang.

"However, in the background of , a wet spring in 2022 led to Fusarium head blight becoming widespread across eastern Australia."

Australian durum wheat varieties are all highly susceptible to FHB, but it is unclear what level of resistance exists in bread-wheat varieties.

Dr. Yang hopes this fundamental discovery, published in Cell Host & Microbe , will counteract the growing prevalence of FHB and provide assurance to Australian growers.

"Our findings offer exciting prospects for developing new and enhanced forms of Fusarium head blight resistance," Dr. Yang says. "By understanding the underlying mechanisms beyond Fhb1, we can innovate breeding strategies to diversify resistance sources.

"Our research opens the door to the development of more resilient and sustainable varieties for future agriculture, and might shed light onto other Fusarium-caused diseases, such as crown rot."

More information: Yi He et al, A phase-separated protein hub modulates resistance to Fusarium head blight in wheat, Cell Host & Microbe (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.chom.2024.04.002

Journal information: Cell Host & Microbe

Provided by University of Adelaide

Citation: Genetic hope in fight against devastating wheat disease (2024, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-genetic-devastating-wheat-disease.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Breeding with 'wild relatives' to produce disease and climate resistant wheat
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

Apr 24, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

Dolphins don't breathe through their esophagus

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)