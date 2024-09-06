The University of Adelaide was founded in 1874 in Adelaide, South Australia as a public university. Today the university has over 17,000 undergraduate and graduate level students. Adelaide has produced five Nobel Laureates and 101 Rhodes Scholars and is a member of the elite Group of Eight. The university is noted for its various specialized studies campuses with emphasis in agriculture, biochemistry, engineering and science. The university has an overseas campus in Singapore.

Address
Marketing and Strategic Communication, SA 5005 Australia
Website
http://www.adelaide.edu.au/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Adelaide

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

University of Adelaide

Research shows the ocean is becoming too loud for oysters

Baby oysters rely on natural acoustic cues to settle in specific environments, but new research from the University of Adelaide reveals that noise from human activity is interfering with this critical process.

Plants & Animals

Jul 24, 2024

Study shows egg-laying mammals are unique, inside and out

The identification of a key gene in monotremes has increased our understanding of why the stomachs of platypuses and echidnas are atypically small, non-acidic, and, in the instance of platypuses, lack a pyloric sphincter.

Plants & Animals

Jul 23, 2024

Designing healthier cities with good bacteria

The urbanization of towns could be contributing to poor health outcomes in our communities, research from the University of Adelaide and Flinders University has found.

Environment

Jul 22, 2024

