The University of Adelaide was founded in 1874 in Adelaide, South Australia as a public university. Today the university has over 17,000 undergraduate and graduate level students. Adelaide has produced five Nobel Laureates and 101 Rhodes Scholars and is a member of the elite Group of Eight. The university is noted for its various specialized studies campuses with emphasis in agriculture, biochemistry, engineering and science. The university has an overseas campus in Singapore.

Address Marketing and Strategic Communication, SA 5005 Australia Website http://www.adelaide.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Adelaide

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

