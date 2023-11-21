November 21, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers develop software with enhanced genome-sequencing powers for better plant breeding

by Johnny von Einem, University of Adelaide

combine harvester
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new software tool with enhanced genome-sequencing powers has been developed by the University of Adelaide, increasing the speed and accuracy at which researchers can improve plants through breeding.

These improvements will allow farmers to grow more resilient crops in a dynamically changing climate and landscape.

Called CoreDetector, the tool was created to efficiently handle more computationally challenging -sequencing tasks, such as aligning large and evolutionary diverse genomes of .

"Whole genome alignment of species remains an important method for determining structural and sequence variations of populations," said the University of Adelaide's Dr. Julian Taylor, who co-led the project.

"There are few tools that have the functionality to handle large and evolutionary diverse genomes, but CoreDetector harnesses the power of computational parallelization to undertake the cumbersome task of pairwise sequence alignment between population member genomes.

"The tool can be applied to a wide range of species—from kilobyte bacteria genomes to gigabyte plant genomes, like wheat—and even supports diploid organisms, such as humans and other animals."

CoreDetector's underlying research has been published in Bioinformatics, and the software has also been published on GitHub, making it free and accessible to anyone who can benefit from it.

This will have immediate benefits for the plant pre-breeding and breeding research community, especially those working with more complex plant genomes.

The software is Java-based and easily transportable between operating systems.

"As high-throughput sequence technologies become more advanced and more species can be sequenced, we believe to CoreDetector will continue to allow rapid advancement in genetic research of diverse populations," said the University's Dr. Fruzangohar, who also co-led the project.

"This will provide an efficient genome sequence analysis tool to plant breeders and researchers, which can form a component of an analytical pipeline for improving our genetic understanding of biological organisms."

Dr. Taylor and Dr. Fruzangohar are members of the Biometry Hub, within the University's School of Agriculture, Food and Wine. The Hub was established to provide a space for researchers to collaboratively develop statistical models and computational tools, like CoreDetector, to answer industry-relevant biological questions.

Although CoreDetector was only recently made publicly available, Dr. Taylor and Dr. Fruzangohar are already working on the next iteration of the technology.

"We aim to extend CoreDetector's theoretical and computational framework to obtain the core-genome plus accessory sequences of a . This complete set of sequences is known as the pan-genome," said Dr. Taylor.

"We plan to collaborate with other bioinformaticians from external organizations linked to pan-genome research and develop a state-of-the-art heuristic algorithm to efficiently construct pan-genomes of populations."

More information: Mario Fruzangohar et al, CoreDetector: A flexible and efficient program for core-genome alignment of evolutionary diverse genomes, Bioinformatics (2023). DOI: 10.1093/bioinformatics/btad628

Journal information: Bioinformatics

Provided by University of Adelaide

Citation: Researchers develop software with enhanced genome-sequencing powers for better plant breeding (2023, November 21) retrieved 21 November 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-11-software-genome-sequencing-powers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Untangling the roots of plant genomes: Supporting a 'moonshot' for botany
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Nov 20, 2023

Homo Naledi: 5 Yr Update & New Findings (2021)

Nov 19, 2023

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 16, 2023

CRISPR treatment has been greenlit in UK in global first (for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia)

Nov 16, 2023

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

Nov 13, 2023

How New York City is getting rid of Rats

Nov 9, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)