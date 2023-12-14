Bioinformatics publishes the highest quality scientific papers and review articles of interest to academic and industrial researchers. Its main focus is on new developments in genome bioinformatics and computational biology. Two distinct sections within the journal - Discovery Notes and Application Notes- focus on shorter papers; the former reporting biologically interesting discoveries using computational methods, the latter exploring the applications used for experiments.

Publisher
Oxford University Press
Website
http://bioinformatics.oxfordjournals.org/
Impact factor
4.877 (2010)

New computational platform to study biological processes

Agent-based simulations (ABS) are powerful computational tools that help scientists understand complex biological systems. These simulations are an inexpensive and efficient way to quickly test hypotheses about the physiology ...

Biotechnology

Sep 27, 2021

MetaviralSPAdes—New assembler for virus genomes

When a new virus emerges, biologists rush to reconstruct its genome—a prerequisite for future diagnostic and vaccine development. The challenge with viral sequencing during an outbreak is that a sample from a patient, like ...

Molecular & Computational biology

May 27, 2020

