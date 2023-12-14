Bioinformatics publishes the highest quality scientific papers and review articles of interest to academic and industrial researchers. Its main focus is on new developments in genome bioinformatics and computational biology. Two distinct sections within the journal - Discovery Notes and Application Notes- focus on shorter papers; the former reporting biologically interesting discoveries using computational methods, the latter exploring the applications used for experiments.

Publisher Oxford University Press Website http://bioinformatics.oxfordjournals.org/ Impact factor 4.877 (2010)

