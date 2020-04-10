April 10, 2020 report

Protective gene in wild wheatgrass could stop fusarium head blight in wheat and barley

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

wheat
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers from several institutions in China, one in the U.S. and one in Israel, has found a protective gene in wild wheatgrass that shows promise in stopping fusarium head blight in wheat and barley crops. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes how they found the gene and how well it has worked against fungal infections in test crops.

Fusarium head blight is a growing concern among wheat and barley growers around the world—also known as wheat scab, the fungus eats the grain in such plants, reducing yields. Worse, it leaves behind toxins in the uneaten grain, making it unsellable. Farmers have tried a wide variety of antifungal agents to rid their of the infections, but have not made much progress because the fungus attacks during the wet seasons—rain washes away the treatments. One approach that has seen some degree of success is genetically engineering certain wheat types to express a gene that has been found to confer some degree of resistance in a Chines heirloom—but it has thus far proven to provide only modest protection. In this new effort, the researchers have found a gene in a wild grass that is resistant to Fusarium graminearum—the fungus behind head blight—that appears to confer stronger resistance to infections.

The work involved a very long-term study of the wheatgrass Thinopyrum elongatum—early on, they discovered that it was resistant to F. graminearum. But it took nearly two decades to figure out which of its provided resistance—Fhb7. They found it coded for an enzyme called glutathione S-transferase, which works by degrading toxins in the fungus that lead to the blight seen in crops. The next step involved adding the gene to wheat plants at a to find out if it had unwanted side-effects. Thus far, they have found that adding the gene to plants makes them more resistant to F. graminearum—and it does not reduce crop yields. They note that more testing is required to determine how effective the gene is at helping the plants ward off infections, and also to find out what happens when it is used with the gene from the Chines heirlooms.

Explore further

Cause of wheat resistance to scab discovered
More information: Hongwei Wang et al. Horizontal gene transfer of Fhb7 from fungus underlies Fusarium head blight resistance in wheat, Science (2020). DOI: 10.1126/science.aba5435

Press release

Journal information: Science

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Protective gene in wild wheatgrass could stop fusarium head blight in wheat and barley (2020, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-04-gene-wild-wheatgrass-fusarium-blight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earliest Homo erectus fossil dated

1 hour ago

Testing a population for Coronavirus - Minimizing the number of tests

2 hours ago

Policy for pandemic issues and how models shape it

5 hours ago

What happens in the brain when we feel pleasure or pain?

7 hours ago

How does virus infection work?

Apr 09, 2020

Questions about the Corona virus

Apr 07, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments