Science China Press Co., Ltd. (SCP) is a scientific journal publishing company of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). For 50 years, SCP takes its mission to present to the world the best achievements by Chinese scientists on various fields of natural sciences researches. Working closely with scientists, and in pursuing high quality and using latest technologies, SCP has taken the leadership role in journal publication and dissemination in China. By an efficient network of peer-reviewing, editorial, marketing, production and distribution, SCP has won the trust of Chinese scientists: SCP is always the first choice when they decide where to publish their best and most important research results in China. SCP publishes 16 titles of academic journals of which 8 in English. These journals are sponsored both by CAS and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

