Alkali-decorated microenvironments aid Cu single atom catalysts in CO₂ hydrogenation

The performance of carbon dioxide hydrogenation using the Cu single atom catalysts without (left) or with (right) the presence of Na+-decorated microenvironment (reaction conditions: CO 2 /H 2 volume ratio of 1/3 with reaction pressure of 3.5 MPa and reaction temperatures from 150 to 275°C.). The red columns represent the space time yield of methanol, while the blue columns represent the selectivity of methanol. Notably, the introduction of Na+-decorated microenvironment has significantly enhanced the catalytic performance of the Cu single-atom catalysts. Credit: Science China Press

Since the advent of industrial revolution, the accumulation of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the Earth's atmosphere has raised significant environmental and climate concerns. As a response to this pressing challenge, the conversion of CO 2 into chemicals and/or fuels through direct hydrogenation has emerged as a widely recognized and imperative strategy for mitigating both CO 2 emissions and fossil fuel consumption.

Among the array of catalysts investigated for CO 2 hydrogenation, copper (Cu)-based catalysts have garnered increasing attention for their promising potential in the production of methanol. However, despite the promising catalytic activity exhibited by Cu-based catalysts, their practical application in CO 2 hydrogenation faces a significant difficulty arising from the intrinsic reduction and aggregation tendencies of the Cu-based active centers, particularly at the elevated operating temperatures.

This propensity for reduction and aggregation could potentially result in larger Cu particles, consequently diminishing the CO 2 hydrogenation activity and leading to the generation of undesired CO byproducts. As a result, this pose a considerable impediment to simultaneously achieving the desired high catalytic activity and methanol selectivity, which are beneficial for large-scale industrial applications.

To address these challenges, the research team led by Professor Hai-Long Jiang from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has proposed a novel strategy aimed at immobilizing and stabilizing single-atom Cu sites within a metal-organic framework-based catalyst by creating the Na+ decorated microenvironment in close proximity. The work is published in the journal National Science Review.

Through comprehensive experimental and theoretical calculation investigations, they have uncovered the importance of Na+-decorated microenvironment around the single-atom Cu sites. This microenvironment plays a crucial role in maintaining the atomic dispersion of Cu sites during the CO 2 hydrogenation process, even at high temperatures reaching up to 275°C, through the electrostatic interaction between Na+ and Hδ- species.

This exceptional stabilization effect of single-atom Cu sites has endowed the catalyst with excellent CO 2 hydrogenation activity (306 g·kg cat -1·h-1), high selectivity to methanol (93%), and long-term stability, far surpassing its counterpart lacking the presence of Na+.

This work not only advances the development of Cu-based catalysts for selective CO 2 hydrogenation to methanol, but also introduces an effective strategy for fabricating stable single-atom sites in advanced catalysis by creating alkali-decorated microenvironments in close proximity.

More information: Li-Li Ling et al, Promoted hydrogenation of CO2 to methanol over single-atom Cu sites with Na+ decorated microenvironment, National Science Review (2024). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwae114