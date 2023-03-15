New method paves way for more efficient transformation of captured carbon dioxide into everyday products

Catalyst microenvironment control in acidic media via proton-flux-constraining ionomer adlayer design. Credit: Nature Synthesis (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s44160-022-00234-x

An international team of researchers at the University of Sydney and the University of Toronto has developed a new acid-based electrochemical process for the conversion of CO 2 captured from emission sources or directly from air.

Carbon capture and conversion is gaining momentum worldwide, with the Australian Academy of Science last week publishing a report urging the necessity of coupling carbon capture with a reduction in emissions to cap global heating at 1.5 °C.

The new method, published in Nature Synthesis, differs from previous CO 2 conversion methods in that it uses an acidic—not alkaline or neutral—reactive chemical, with the experimental study rendering a twofold improvement in energy efficiency compared to the team's previous benchmark work, when converting CO 2 to multicarbon products such as ethylene and ethanol.

Most commonly derived from oil extraction, multicarbon products are widely used chemicals and raw materials in industry. Ethylene is the precursor of polyethylene—a plastic used in everyday products from packaging to pharmaceuticals.

The catalyst works by applying an acidic electrolyte, with more carbon being utilized for conversion in the process compared with alkaline-based solutions. When being treated with electricity, the catalyst catalyzes the CO 2 into multicarbon products.

"Our catalyst system allows for more multicarbon products to be converted from CO 2 , essentially giving carbon capture more 'bang for buck' by creating a secondary market of materials," said Dr. Fengwang Li, a corresponding author from the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

"However, until now, converting CO 2 into multicarbon products in acidic media has been challenging. Using an adlayer system, the catalyst acquires a reactive environment that is favorable for multicarbon formation at an energy-efficient operating condition," Dr. Li said.

The study's lead author, research scientist at the CSIRO Energy Centre, Dr. Yong Zhao said, "Governments and industry are becoming increasingly aware of the necessity of carbon capture, but conversion is not just a 'nice to have'. By converting CO 2 , rather than simply capturing and burying it, we can create fully circular carbon economies, potentially reducing the reliance of oil extraction to create ethylene."

"This process is an important step towards creating large-scale carbon capture and conversion systems that turn carbon capture into a value-add industry, thereby increasing its financial viability and creating a more solid commercial basis for carbon removals," said Dr. Zhao, who conducted the research while at the University of Sydney.

"While the overall goal worldwide should be to slash emissions by transitioning to renewables and moving away from the burning of fossil fuels, the transition for heavy industry will take time, making the capturing of CO 2 at the emissions site an important interim step," he said.

The researchers will next look to again double the process's energy efficiency. "If we want our process to be deployed at scale and used by industry, we need to double efficiency again and improve stability. That will be our key focus moving forward," Dr. Li said.

More information: Yong Zhao et al, Conversion of CO2 to multicarbon products in strong acid by controlling the catalyst microenvironment, Nature Synthesis (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s44160-022-00234-x Journal information: Nature Synthesis