The challenge of LGBTQI+ inclusion at Big Four firms
The Big Four firms are eager to adopt progressive positions in support of diversity, but it doesn't always play out in reality for staff.
Social Sciences
4 hours ago
Research into one of the most persistent coral predators on the Great Barrier Reef has revealed a troubling paradox in reef ecosystems: the crown-of-thorns starfish (COTS) appears to thrive in the very conditions of coral ...
Ecology
4 hours ago
Sydney research reveals that trends in international trade are exacerbating inequalities between the Global North and the Global South, undermining efforts to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Economics & Business
Aug 9, 2024
University of Sydney researchers are proposing a new way to curb industrial emissions, by tapping into the "atomic intelligence" of liquid metals to deliver greener and more sustainable chemical reactions.
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 25, 2024
A new microscopy method has allowed researchers to detect tiny changes in the atomic-level architecture of crystalline materials—like advanced steels for ship hulls and custom silicon for electronics. The technique could ...
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 2, 2024
Under pressure from predatory foxes and cats and competing with feral rabbits, the Greater bilby has lost more than 80% of its habitat. Conservation work led by Professor Carolyn Hogg is designed to help save the bilby from ...
Plants & Animals
Jul 1, 2024
A team of researchers led by an archaeologist at the University of Sydney are the first to suggest that eyed needles were a new technological innovation used to adorn clothing for social and cultural purposes, marking the ...
Archaeology
Jun 28, 2024
Scientists at the University of Sydney have developed a gene-editing tool with greater accuracy and flexibility than the industry standard, CRISPR, which has revolutionized genetic engineering in medicine, agriculture and ...
Biotechnology
Jun 21, 2024
New research indicates that strong community bonds could hinder rather than help environmental initiatives. The study, led by researchers at the University of Sydney's School of Project Management, examined communities where ...
Social Sciences
Jun 18, 2024
The iconic marsupial can regulate its temperature to a greater degree than previously thought—but this could prove troublesome as global warming bites.
Plants & Animals
Jun 18, 2024
