The University of Sydney is a public university located in Sydney, New South Wales. The main campus spreads across the suburbs of Camperdown and Darlington on the southwestern outskirts of the Sydney CBD. Founded in 1850, it is the oldest university in Australia and Oceania. It has 32,393 undergraduate and 16,627 graduate students (2011). The University of Sydney is organised into sixteen faculties and schools, through which it offers bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degrees. Three Nobel laureates have been affiliated with the University as graduate and faculty. Sydney consistently ranks amongst the top universities in Australia and Oceania. In 2011, it was ranked 38th in the world; 3rd in Australia, behind Australian National University (26th) and the University of Melbourne (31st) in the 2011 QS World University Rankings. The University of Sydney is a member of Australia's Group of Eight, Academic Consortium 21, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) and the Worldwide Universities Network. The University is also colloquially known as one of Australia's sandstone universities.

Address New South Wales, Australia Website http://www.usyd.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Sydney

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed