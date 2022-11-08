Novel copper gas penetration electrode can efficiently reduce CO2 to multicarbon products

Schematic illustration showing the general procedures for the fabrications of Cu HF and activated Cu HF. Credit: Energy & Environmental Science (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2EE02121H

Electrochemical conversion of CO 2 into value-added chemical fuels driven by renewable electrical energy is a prospective strategy for addressing both CO 2 emissions and energy consumption. However, the current density of CO 2 to multicarbon products remains a challenge for sustained industrial-scale implementation.

Recently, a research team from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a hierarchical micro/nanostructured Cu(100)-rich hollow-fiber gas penetration electrode (GPE) for electrochemical reduction of CO 2 to multicarbon products under ampere level current density. The electrode broke through the bottleneck of low CO 2 solubility limit.

The results were published in Energy & Environmental Science on Nov. 2.

The Cu GPE is composed only of metallic copper for electrochemical CO 2 reduction reaction to C 2+ products. It reduced CO 2 to C 2+ products with a faradaic efficiency of 62.8% and a current density of 2.3 A cm-2 in 0.5 M KHCO 3 solution at -1.94 V, approximating to or even outperforming state-of-the-art Cu-based catalysts.

Electrochemical results showed that optimized mass transfer and enhanced three-phase interface reaction synergistically promoted CO 2 activation and reduction kinetics. Theoretical calculations further suggested that the Cu(100) facet of Cu GPE favored CO adsorption and dimerization, thus enhancing its catalytic activity.

Chang Zhu et al, Ampere-level CO2 reduction to multicarbon products over a copper gas penetration electrode, Energy & Environmental Science (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2EE02121H