March 30, 2020

Scientists propose new strategy for carbon dioxide electrochemical reduction

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists Propose New Strategy for CO2 Electrochemical Reduction
The differential charge diagram of SnS/Aminated-C for (a) and the partial current density of formate production for SnS and SnS/Aminated-C for (b). Credit: CHEN Zhipeng

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emission has become a global problem. Efficient conversion of CO2 into value-added liquid fuels is one method to fix CO2, and it can alleviate the growing shortage of non-renewable fossil fuels at the same time.

The electrochemical reduction of CO2 to value-added products has obtained attention worldwide in recent years owing to its mild reaction conditions and high energy efficiency. However, it remains a challenge to achieve a large current density with a high Faraday efficiency.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Liu Licheng from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) proposed a new strategy for improving the catalytic activity of transition metal catalysts for CO2 electrocatalytic reduction.

The researchers found that directly coating the amino-functionalized carbon layer can effectively regulate the of the non-precious metal catalyst SnS.

This approach would accelerate the electron conduction efficiency and enhance the adsorption energies of OCHO and CO2, increasing the reaction current density and formate production.

The related findings were published in Advanced Energy Materials.

Explore further

Extremely active and selective immobilized catalyst for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction
More information: Zhipeng Chen et al. Engineering Electronic Structure of Stannous Sulfide by Amino‐Functionalized Carbon: Toward Efficient Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO 2 to Formate, Advanced Energy Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/aenm.201903664
Journal information: Advanced Energy Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose new strategy for carbon dioxide electrochemical reduction (2020, March 30) retrieved 31 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-scientists-strategy-carbon-dioxide-electrochemical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Questions about making galinstan

Mar 01, 2020

CO Combustion Reaction

Mar 01, 2020

What is the medium size of a Hydrochloric acid molecule?

Feb 29, 2020

Clarification about the sign of EMF in batteries and electrochemistry

Feb 29, 2020

Interpreting Electrode Potentials

Feb 27, 2020

Aspen Adsorption

Feb 27, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments