Scientists propose new strategy for carbon dioxide electrochemical reduction

The differential charge diagram of SnS/Aminated-C for (a) and the partial current density of formate production for SnS and SnS/Aminated-C for (b). Credit: CHEN Zhipeng

Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emission has become a global problem. Efficient conversion of CO 2 into value-added liquid fuels is one method to fix CO 2 , and it can alleviate the growing shortage of non-renewable fossil fuels at the same time.

The electrochemical reduction of CO 2 to value-added products has obtained attention worldwide in recent years owing to its mild reaction conditions and high energy efficiency. However, it remains a challenge to achieve a large current density with a high Faraday efficiency.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Liu Licheng from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology (QIBEBT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) proposed a new strategy for improving the catalytic activity of transition metal catalysts for CO 2 electrocatalytic reduction.

The researchers found that directly coating the amino-functionalized carbon layer can effectively regulate the electronic structure of the non-precious metal catalyst SnS.

This approach would accelerate the electron conduction efficiency and enhance the adsorption energies of OCHO and CO 2 , increasing the reaction current density and formate production.

The related findings were published in Advanced Energy Materials.

Explore further Extremely active and selective immobilized catalyst for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction

More information: Zhipeng Chen et al. Engineering Electronic Structure of Stannous Sulfide by Amino‐Functionalized Carbon: Toward Efficient Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO 2 to Formate, Advanced Energy Materials (2020). Journal information: Advanced Energy Materials Zhipeng Chen et al. Engineering Electronic Structure of Stannous Sulfide by Amino‐Functionalized Carbon: Toward Efficient Electrocatalytic Reduction of CO 2 to Formate,(2020). DOI: 10.1002/aenm.201903664