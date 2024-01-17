Energy & Environmental Science is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles, the journal publishes work of an interdisciplinary nature in the (bio)chemical and (bio)physical sciences and chemical engineering disciplines. Energy & Environmental Science is published monthly by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), a not-for-profit publisher.

Publisher
Royal Society of Chemistry
Website
http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/EE/index.asp
Impact factor
9.61 (2011)

New strategy boosts acidic carbon dioxide electrolysis performance

Renewable electricity-driven carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis can convert CO2 into valuable fuel and chemicals. However, one of the key challenges hindering CO2 electrolysis toward practical application is the severe carbon ...

Analytical Chemistry

Mar 24, 2023

0

5

Theory sheds light on efficient hydrogen peroxide synthesis

Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is an industrially important chemical with versatile applications. However, the traditional method used to produce H2O2 is energy intensive and produces significant emissions.

Analytical Chemistry

Feb 2, 2023

0

40

