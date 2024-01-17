Energy & Environmental Science is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles, the journal publishes work of an interdisciplinary nature in the (bio)chemical and (bio)physical sciences and chemical engineering disciplines. Energy & Environmental Science is published monthly by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), a not-for-profit publisher.

Publisher Royal Society of Chemistry Website http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/EE/index.asp Impact factor 9.61 (2011)

