Energy & Environmental Science is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing original (primary) research and review articles, the journal publishes work of an interdisciplinary nature in the (bio)chemical and (bio)physical sciences and chemical engineering disciplines.
Energy & Environmental Science is published monthly by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), a not-for-profit publisher.
- Publisher
- Royal Society of Chemistry
- Website
- http://www.rsc.org/Publishing/Journals/EE/index.asp
- Impact factor
-
9.61
(2011)
