Nature Synthesis aims to bring together researchers from all areas of chemical and materials synthesis, publishing work based on organic, inorganic, organometallic and materials chemistry as well as interdisciplinary studies at the interfaces between these disciplines.  The journal will be focused on the development of new synthetic methods and approaches, together with the preparation of molecular- or materials-based products that have practical value or that extend our conceptual understanding of chemical or material systems.

Publisher
Nature Publishing Group
Website
https://www.nature.com/natsynth/

Nature Synthesis

Rethinking old reaction mechanisms to obtain drug-type molecules

Nitrogen is an important and abundant element on Earth. In fact, nitrogen in the gas state is the most abundant gas in the atmosphere. This element is in our body as part of our DNA and in the center of hemoglobin. But nitrogen ...

Jul 1, 2024

New photocatalytic COFs mimic photosynthesis for H₂O₂ production

National University of Singapore (NUS) chemists have developed hexavalent photocatalytic covalent organic frameworks (COFs) which mimic natural photosynthesis for the production of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), an important industrial ...

Jun 14, 2024

