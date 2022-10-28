Constructing charge transfer channels on a photoanode surface by electrochemical treatment

Electrochemical cyclic voltammetry treatment initiates the formation of HyMoOx surface defects, which act as charge transfer channels for photogenerated holes. Via these charge transfer channels, the charge separation and photoelectrochemical performance of Mo-doped BiVO4 electrode are significantly enhanced. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(21)63986-4

Photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting presents a promising way to convert solar energy into storable and transportable hydrogen energy. Among investigated semiconducting materials, BiVO 4 is considered as an intriguing photoanode candidate, due to its low theoretical onset potential and relatively high photocurrent. Regarding its poor electronic conductivity, Mo doping is demonstrated as an effective strategy for enhancing carrier concentration and n-type conductivity.

However, MoO x is found to segregate at the surface of Mo-doped BiVO 4 photoanodes, which serves as recombination centers and degrades the PEC performance. A previous study has proposed an electrochemical treatment to etch these surface MoO x segregations, thus realizing the activation of Mo-doped BiVO 4 electrodes.

Yet it is difficult to explain the phenomenon that electrochemically activated Mo-doped BiVO 4 electrodes gradually loss their activity when exposed to air at room temperature, because MoO x segregations cannot re-form under this condition. The underlying mechanism for electrochemical activation of Mo-doped BiVO 4 needs further clarification.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Zhaosheng Li from Nanjing University, China offered a new insight into the electrochemical activation of Mo-doped BiVO 4 photoanodes: electrochemical treatment not only removes partial MoO x segregations, but also initiates the formation of H y MoO x surface defects which provide charge transfer channels for photogenerated holes. The results were published in Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

Using XPS, Raman and XRD measurements, it is revealed that simultaneous reduction and proton insertion in the MoO x species occur during electrochemical treatment via a faradaic reaction: MoO x + yH+ + ye- = H y MoO x . The formed H y MoO x surface defects are sensitive to oxidative environment under which they would be slowly transformed back to MoO x via a deprotonation process: H y MoO x + (y/4)O 2 = MoO x + (y/2)H 2 O.

Electrochemical oxidation of one-electron, highly reversible redox couple ferricyanide/ferrocyanide, [FeIII(CN) 6 ]3-/[FeII(CN) 6 ]4-, confirms that MoO x species blocks holes while H y MoO x surface defects act as efficient hole-transfer channels. The energy-diagram change of Mo-doped BiVO 4 , MoO x and electrolyte system before and after electrochemical treatment suggests that H y MoO x surface defects introduce defect energy levels thereby allow photogenerated holes to transport through.

Based on these experimental results, an explanation to photoactivity variation of electrochemically treated Mo-doped BiVO 4 exposing to air is proposed. Upon electrochemical treatment, freshly formed H y MoO x surface defects behave as efficient hole transfer channels thereby increase the photocurrent greatly.

When exposing to air, these H y MoO x surface defects would be oxidized and transformed into MoO x , the photoactivity decline depends greatly on environmental temperature and exposure time. Once sufficient oxidation of H y MoO x defects completes, hole-blocking MoO x will dominate at Mo-doped BiVO 4 surface and largely suppress the photoactivity.

The introduced concept of surface charge transfer channel is well worth further understanding and optimization, which would offer new opportunities for future development of various fields including energy storage, sensor, and surface/interface science.

