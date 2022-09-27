Improving performance for efficient photoelectrochemical water splitting

As one of the most promising photoanode candidates for photoelectronchemical water splitting, the photocurrent density and IPCE of BiVO4 have been improved to 5 times higher by constructing OEC/BiVO4 and highly matched BiVO4/WO3 nanobowl “multiple junctions.” Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(21)63927-X

Photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting is a promising green technique for renewable hydrogen production. To construct a practical PEC system, it is of great significance to develop efficient photoanodes. BiVO 4 has been identified as the most promising photoanode material because of its narrow band gap and favorable band positions for hydrogen and oxygen evolution. Nevertheless, BiVO 4 has limitations of low carrier mobility (4×10−2 cm2·V−1·s−1) and short hole diffusion length (<100 nm) as a photoanode, resulting to an unsatisfactory photocurrent density (<1 mA·cm−2 at 1.23V vs. RHE in neutral medium under AM 1.5G illumination). Therefore, it is necessary to explore a series of methods to improve the PEC performance of BiVO 4 .

It has been proposed and investigated that inserting a new layer between BiVO 4 and fluorine-doped tin oxide (FTO) can improve the carrier separation efficiency. Among them, BiVO 4 /WO 3 is a proven type II heterojunction. Surface and deposition of an oxygen evolution co-catalyst (OEC) layer can enhance the water oxidation kinetics. But most WO 3 arrays on FTO electrodes exhibit small array gaps (< 60 nm), which are not conducive to uniform loading of BiVO 4 nanoparticles with the sizes larger than 80 nm. Furthermore, the upper layer of BiVO 4 is coated on the bottom WO 3 layer to form a bilayer heterojunction, which exhibits a small contact area and inevitable charge recombination in the bulk and boundary of BiVO 4 particles.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Junwang Tang from University College London, U.K. and Hai-Ying Jiang from Northwest University, China fabricated WO 3 nanobowl arrays based on monolayer colloidal crystals (MCCs) to construct a highly matched BiVO 4 /WO 3 heterojunction with BiVO 4 . In this novel design, the small-sized BiVO 4 nanoparticles (<90 nm) are perfectly deposited on the bottom layer of the WO 3 nanobowl with a large inner diameter of 920 nm. The size of BiVO 4 is smaller than its hole diffusion length (~100 nm), ensuring that holes are efficiently transferred to its surface. Meanwhile, a highly ordered monolayer WO 3 NB array was chosen to minimize WO 3 defects at grain boundaries, reducing the interfacial resistance with FTO and increase the contact area with BiVO 4 nanoparticles. In addition, the highly matched BiVO 4 /WO 3 interface can also enhance the charge separation of BiVO 4 , which plays an important role in the PEC process. To enhance the water oxidation kinetics, the authors further loaded an OEC layer on the BiVO 4 /WO 3 NB heterojunction photoanode, which produced about 5 times higher photocurrent and IPCE than pristine BiVO 4 under one sunlight condition.

The results were published in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

Explore further Splitting water using bismuth vanadate

More information: Wen Zhang et al, Conformal BiVO4/WO3 nanobowl array photoanode for efficient photoelectrochemical water splitting, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2022). Wen Zhang et al, Conformal BiVO4/WO3 nanobowl array photoanode for efficient photoelectrochemical water splitting,(2022). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(21)63927-X