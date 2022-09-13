September 13, 2022

Researchers propose new coupling strategy for organic wastewater treatment

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers propose new coupling strategy for organic wastewater treatment
Graphical abstract. Credit: Applied Catalysis B: Environmental (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2022.121858

A joint research group led by Prof. Sun Chenglin, Prof. Wei Huangzhao and Prof. Li Rengui from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a new coupling strategy of photocatalytic water oxidation and catalytic wet peroxide oxidation (Photo-CWPO) for efficient organic wastewater treatment.

This study was published in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental on August 17.

CWPO technology is a kind of advanced oxidation process for advanced treatment of organic wastewater using hydroxyl radical (·OH), which is generated from hydrogen peroxide oxidation catalyzed by Fe2+. Nevertheless, low utilization efficiency of H2O2 and difficulty in cycling lead to high cost and indirect energy consumption, which limits its further large-scale application.

In the proposed Photo-CWPO strategy, efficient circulating of Fe3+/ Fe2+ ions was achieved through Fe3+ ions reduction by photogenerated electrons, and meanwhile, photogenerated holes were used to degrade .

The researchers used decahedron BiVO4 photocatalyst to realize efficient circulating of Fe3+/ Fe2+ ions with selectivity of ~100%, owing to the unique spatial photogenerated charge separation between different facets of the BiVO4 crystal, which inhibited the formation of iron sludge in the traditional CWPO process.

H2O2 species could be generated via a two-hole-involved process of H2O on {110} facets of decahedron BiVO4 crystals during the Fe3+ reduction process on the {010} facets, which could replenish the H2O2 consumption and fully utilize both photogenerated electrons and holes for degradation of pollutions. This strategy achieved a much higher total organic carbon removal rate in the coupling system than CWPO process.

"The Photo-CWPO strategy could be applied to mineralize various organic pollutants and showed great universality and stability," said Prof. Sun.

"We have applied this strategy for the treatment of wastewater from coal , methanol to olefin industry and unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine industry, all of which showed good treatment efficiency," said Prof. Wei.

Explore further

Splitting water using bismuth vanadate
More information: Yue Zhao et al, Coupling photocatalytic water oxidation on decahedron BiVO4 crystals with catalytic wet peroxide oxidation for removing organic pollutions in wastewater, Applied Catalysis B: Environmental (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2022.121858
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers propose new coupling strategy for organic wastewater treatment (2022, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-coupling-strategy-wastewater-treatment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

About Van Der Waals interactions

Sep 12, 2022

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Sep 10, 2022

Voltage and electrode surface area

Sep 10, 2022

Is it worth it to buy distilled water?

Sep 09, 2022

Will dissolved oxygen increase in a water sample inside a jar?

Sep 08, 2022

Question about the collisions of the molecules in an ideal gas

Sep 04, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)