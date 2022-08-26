August 26, 2022

Scientists propose new charge separation strategy in ferroelectric photocatalysts

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists propose new charge separation strategy in ferroelectric photocatalysts
Charge separation at meta/ferroelectric interface. a Schematic diagram of proposed metal/ferroelectric photocatalyst. b AFM topography of Au particles on a BaTiO3 single crystal. Scale bar, 200 nm. c LWF of Au/BTO in the dark. Scale bar, 200 nm. d LWF of Au/BTO under 355 nm UV light (0.5 mW/cm2). Scale bar, 200 nm. e Line 1 (dark) and 2 (UV light) profile images were taken across two antiparallel ferroelectric domains of BTO. f Line 3 (dark) and 4 (UV light) profile images were taken across two antiparallel ferroelectric domains of Au/BTO. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32002-y

Ferroelectrics are photocatalytic candidates for solar fuel production. However, the performance of ferroelectric photocatalysts is often moderate and cannot achieve overall water splitting.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Li Can and Prof. Fan Fengtao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has proposed a new charge separation strategy to fabricate interfacial charge-collecting nanostructures on positive and negative domains of ferroelectric, which enables water splitting in ferroelectric photocatalysts.

This study was published in Nature Communications on July 22.

The researchers chose the ferroelectric BaTiO3 single domain crystal and Au nanoparticle as a model system to highlight the charge separation mechanism at Au/BaTiO3 interface. They observed that photogenerated electrons and holes accumulated efficiently within their thermalization length (around 50 nm) around Au nanoparticles located in the positive and negative domains of a BaTiO3 , respectively.

They found that the measured thermalization length was an essential experimental prescription for fabricating high-efficiency photocatalytic and photovoltaic devices on the nanoscale. With this structure design, constructed ferroelectric photocatalysts could perform overall water splitting.

"The fabrication of bipolar charge-collecting structures on ferroelectrics to achieve overall water may set a for utilizing the energetic photogenerated charges in solar energy conversion," said Prof. Fan.

Explore further

Wide-visible-light-responsive photocatalyst boosts solar water splitting
More information: Yong Liu et al, Bipolar charge collecting structure enables overall water splitting on ferroelectric photocatalysts, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32002-y
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose new charge separation strategy in ferroelectric photocatalysts (2022, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-scientists-strategy-ferroelectric-photocatalysts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
55 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can the charges at the ends of a dipole in a polar molecule exceed unit charge?

7 hours ago

Why is platinum wire classed as a drug precursor ?

Aug 16, 2022

Searching for a reliable resource to practice IUPAC nomenclature

Aug 14, 2022

How does Cmax decrease over time in human body? Use half life?

Jul 31, 2022

Is this backed up by chemistry or is it a scam?

Jul 29, 2022

How to neutralize bromine that's eaten through it's container?

Jul 28, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)