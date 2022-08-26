Scientists propose new charge separation strategy in ferroelectric photocatalysts

Charge separation at meta/ferroelectric interface. a Schematic diagram of proposed metal/ferroelectric photocatalyst. b AFM topography of Au particles on a BaTiO 3 single crystal. Scale bar, 200 nm. c LWF of Au/BTO in the dark. Scale bar, 200 nm. d LWF of Au/BTO under 355 nm UV light (0.5 mW/cm2). Scale bar, 200 nm. e Line 1 (dark) and 2 (UV light) profile images were taken across two antiparallel ferroelectric domains of BTO. f Line 3 (dark) and 4 (UV light) profile images were taken across two antiparallel ferroelectric domains of Au/BTO. Credit: Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32002-y

Ferroelectrics are photocatalytic candidates for solar fuel production. However, the performance of ferroelectric photocatalysts is often moderate and cannot achieve overall water splitting.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Li Can and Prof. Fan Fengtao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has proposed a new charge separation strategy to fabricate interfacial charge-collecting nanostructures on positive and negative domains of ferroelectric, which enables water splitting in ferroelectric photocatalysts.

This study was published in Nature Communications on July 22.

The researchers chose the ferroelectric BaTiO 3 single domain crystal and Au nanoparticle as a model system to highlight the charge separation mechanism at Au/BaTiO 3 interface. They observed that photogenerated electrons and holes accumulated efficiently within their thermalization length (around 50 nm) around Au nanoparticles located in the positive and negative domains of a BaTiO 3 single crystal, respectively.

They found that the measured thermalization length was an essential experimental prescription for fabricating high-efficiency photocatalytic and photovoltaic devices on the nanoscale. With this structure design, constructed ferroelectric photocatalysts could perform photocatalytic overall water splitting.

"The fabrication of bipolar charge-collecting structures on ferroelectrics to achieve overall water splitting may set a paradigm for utilizing the energetic photogenerated charges in solar energy conversion," said Prof. Fan.

More information: Yong Liu et al, Bipolar charge collecting structure enables overall water splitting on ferroelectric photocatalysts, Nature Communications (2022). Yong Liu et al, Bipolar charge collecting structure enables overall water splitting on ferroelectric photocatalysts,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32002-y