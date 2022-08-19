August 19, 2022

Scientists thought they knew how the nose 'knows,' but new research suggests otherwise

by Lauren Hines, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

smelling
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have evidence to potentially overturn a prevailing belief in a type of important signaling within cells. The mainstream idea is that a single protein receptor molecule—a kind of flag on the cell surface—spurs the activity of up to hundreds of downstream protein molecules to produce a signal.

Their new findings from studying genetically engineered mice show that nasal cell receptors activate, on average, far fewer of these special proteins—typically one, at most—to start a cascade of chemical reactions that reach the odor-detecting parts of the mammalian brain. And most of the time, they say, the signaling doesn't happen at all.

The researchers' findings were published Aug. 1 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The signaling pathway, called G--coupled-receptor (GPCR) signaling, is ubiquitous throughout the body, and it is a major focus for to treat many ailments from to pain to Parkinson's disease. The pathway also mediates various physiological processes, such as vision, smell, mood regulation, inflammation and the immune system.

"This is found in all over the body, serving all kinds of functions," said said King-Wai Yau, Ph.D., professor of neuroscience and ophthalmology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The mainstream idea in the 1980s was that a GPCR molecule on the cell's surface, when stimulated, would activate hundreds of guanine nucleotide-binding proteins, called G proteins. Activating a high level of these G proteins is called high amplification. This, in turn, would set off a chemical chain reaction.

This idea began with research on light-sensing cells called rod photoreceptors in the retina. Their visual pigment, called rhodopsin, is a GPCR that absorbs particles of light called photons. Other researchers reported finding that when a rhodopsin molecule absorbs a photon, it activates up to 500 G proteins. The signal eventually arrives at the brain, triggering vision.

"In fact, for the next 30 some years, scientists extrapolated, or generalized, this idea of high amplification to other GPCR signaling pathways involving G proteins," said Yau.

In the current research on olfaction, however, the Johns Hopkins team found that the signal amplification is actually very low—so low that the probability of an odorant receptor activating just one G protein would be perhaps only 1 in 10,000. Yau said that, as such, the activation level "is very weak."

For the experiments, Yau's team, including first author Rong-Chang Li, Ph.D., genetically labeled mouse nasal olfactory cells in a lab dish with fluorescence. Then, they stimulated one of these cells with an odorant in solution for exactly 30 milliseconds.

In this way, they could estimate how many times the odorant molecules intercepted the odorant receptor during stimulation. Lastly, they calculated how many collisions were needed to activate one G protein molecule. For the probability calculation, the team looked at 20 cells and performed about 45 trials for each cell.

The findings suggest that when the odorant and the receptor interacted, 99.99% of the time the scent wouldn't trigger the chemical chain reaction that sends a signal to the brain.

"The result is very different from rod vision," said Yau.

In the future, the researchers will focus on whether the low probability of activating G proteins applies to other types of odors and their associated receptors. They also plan on studying other kinds of receptors to confirm the team's findings.

The researchers speculate that light receptors activate more G proteins than odor receptors because light receptors are highly sensitive to light, to the point that they can absorb and signal a single photon of light. In the future, the researchers will check whether the low signaling probability they found for a particular odorant receptor applies to other receptors.

Explore further

What brings olfactory receptors to the cell surface: 'Zip codes' for odor sensors identified
More information: Rong-Chang Li et al, Low signaling efficiency from receptor to effector in olfactory transduction: A quantified ligand-triggered GPCR pathway, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2121225119
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Citation: Scientists thought they knew how the nose 'knows,' but new research suggests otherwise (2022, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-scientists-thought-knew-nose.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
37 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about DNA codons

Aug 17, 2022

Focal length of LCD screen as cars rear view mirror

Aug 16, 2022

Universal VIrus? - mononucleosis, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis...

Aug 15, 2022

Could we filter out diseases with a process similar to dialysis?

Aug 14, 2022

No clear link between low serotonin and depression - study

Aug 12, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

Aug 12, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)