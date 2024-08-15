John Hopkins University School of Medicine was established as a private medical school in 1893. John Hopkins University School of Medicine set the standard for a well equipped research lab, professional setting for physician training and patient care. Its reputation has continued and is credited with many scientific medical research breakthroughs. John Hopkins University School of Medicine is affiliated with various hospitals in the Baltimore, Maryland area and in recent years expanded their expertise to serve Singapore. The John Hopkins University School of Medicine has approximately 2,000 medical students and PhD students. Numerous Nobel Laureates have been affiliated with John Hopkins. Media inquiries are welcome.

Address Thomas B. Turner Building 720 Rutland Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21205-2195 Website http://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johns_Hopkins_University_School_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed