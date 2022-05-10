May 10, 2022

Study provides new insights into steelmaking off-gas treatment

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study provides new insights into steelmaking off-gas treatment
Scanning electron microscope images of the fresh Cu2O (A) and used catalyst for CC (B) and CLC (C) processes. Credit: IMCAS

Both catalytic combustion (CC) and chemical looping combustion (CLC) are promising technologies for energy saving and emission reduction of CO2 in treatment of steelmaking off-gas (CO).

Recently, researchers from the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS), Tianjin University of Science and Technology and Aalto University have provided new insights into the microscopic reaction mechanism of CO in CC and CLC processes over the cubic Cu2O .

The results were published in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental.

The researchers compared the evolution behavior and quantitative reaction mechanisms of cube Cu2O model catalyst for CC and CLC reactions. They found that the Cu2O-CC exhibited higher activity and stability than Cu2O-CLC.

The typical characterization results suggested that the only surface unstable Cu2O was oxidized to CuO, showing excellent synergistic effect of metal-oxide interface between Cu+/Cu2+ and active species for Cu2O-CC reaction. However, CLC reaction caused Cu2O structure collapse and then low stability and agglomeration of CuOx species.

The researchers proposed three different active oxygen species (surface cycle lattice oxygen, bulk lattice oxygen, and adsorbed oxygen) and detailed reaction pathways.

Results showed that the intrinsic activity of surface cycle lattice oxygen was higher in terms of turnover frequency and facile formation of C16O18O on the cubic interface of Cu2O-CC through adsorbed CO during CC process.

These findings can help us to better understand the actual surface reaction process on cubic Cu2O catalyst in the CC and CLC, and provide theoretical support to the advanced catalyst design and intrinsic mechanism research for CC and CLC processes.

Explore further

Fine cubic Cu2O nanocrystals serve as highly selective catalyst for propylene oxide production
More information: Running Kang et al, Evolution behavior and active oxygen quantification of reaction mechanism on cube Cu2O for CO self-sustained catalytic combustion and chemical-looping combustion, Applied Catalysis B: Environmental (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2022.121296
Journal information: Applied Catalysis B: Environmental

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Study provides new insights into steelmaking off-gas treatment (2022, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-insights-steelmaking-off-gas-treatment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Rindler Motion in Special Relativity: Hyperbolic Trajectories - Comments

4 hours ago

Is a nuclear engineering minor worth an extra semester?

4 hours ago

Is it really superposition, or do we just not know its position?

4 hours ago

Best SF Books of this century?

4 hours ago

How I should list my education on my Resume, I went Back to School to get Lower Degree?

4 hours ago

Cumulative time dilation effects on mountaintops?

4 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)