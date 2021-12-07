December 7, 2021

Protein structural dynamics underlie their evolution and adaptability over the centuries

by Foundation for Research and Technology - Hellas

Protein structural dynamics underlie their evolution and adaptability over the centuries
Protein Evolution. Credit: Foundation for Research and Technology - Hellas

"How does nature utilize the common repertoire of folds in proteins to differentiate their specificity, and ultimately their function?" This long-standing and fundamental question was addressed in a study conducted at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology of the Foundation for Research & Technology-Hellas (FORTH-IMBB). The results of this work were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Proteins are responsible nearly for all processes occurring within cells. Thus, malfunction represents the molecular etiology of diseases and death. The activity of such biomolecules relies on their capacity to vary their shape or structure over time. Such variations are finely-regulated through their interaction with and/or other biopolymers, and termed structural dynamics. Research conducted at the IMBB has shown that structural dynamics have been essential for the proteins to adapt to the continuously fluctuating chemical environment over the last 3.5 billion of years on earth.

For this purpose, structural, evolutionary and biophysical analysis was performed on about 600 extant proteins with a conserved and ancestral structural core encountered throughout the tree of life. Modifications of this structural core, enabled distinct which diversified its fate during evolution, giving rise to protein acting as signaling, , enzymes, or conferring transport-related functions. These findings are likely to be applicable to a large number of protein structures.

Explore further

New statistical study finds link between protein evolution and thermal variation
More information: Giorgos Gouridis et al, Structural dynamics in the evolution of a bilobed protein scaffold, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2026165118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Foundation for Research and Technology - Hellas
Citation: Protein structural dynamics underlie their evolution and adaptability over the centuries (2021, December 7) retrieved 7 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-protein-dynamics-underlie-evolution-centuries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

18 hours ago

Can twin cats have mirror image fur colors?

20 hours ago

Hair Depilation? (with hair removers like Nair)

Dec 06, 2021

Hippos with snotty noses

Dec 06, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Dec 05, 2021

Diabetes Can be Reversed, but Not Cured?

Dec 05, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)