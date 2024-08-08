The Foundation for Research and Technology - Hellas (FORTH), founded in 1983, is one of the largest research centers in Greece, with a vision to cultivate an inspiring environment that fosters Learning, Research and Innovation as pillars for Regional, National and European socioeconomic growth. With 8 Research Institutes, more than 1.400 members, state-of-the-art facilities and expertise, highly qualified personnel and notable distinctions which include 33 ERC Grants and 150 Marie-Curie Excellence Awards, FORTH has acquired a reputation as a top-level research institution worldwide. FORTH institutes conduct specialized scientific research in strategic high-added value sectors, focusing on interdisciplinary research and development (R&D) activities in areas of major scientific, societal and economic interest, such as: Lasers and Photonics, Microelectronics, Advanced Materials/Nanotechnology, Molecular Biology and Genetics, Biotechnology, Computer Science, Bioinformatics, Precision Medicine, Systems Biology, Robotics, Telecommunications, Applied and Computational Mathematics, Chemical Engineering Sciences, Energy, Environment, Human and Social Sciences, Astrophysics and Astronomy.

Address N. PLASTIRA 100 VASSILIKA VOUTON GR70013, Crete, Greece Website https://www.forth.gr/

