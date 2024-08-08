The Foundation for Research and Technology - Hellas (FORTH), founded in 1983, is one of the largest research centers in Greece, with a vision to cultivate an inspiring environment that fosters Learning, Research and Innovation as pillars for Regional, National and European socioeconomic growth. With 8 Research Institutes, more than 1.400 members, state-of-the-art facilities and expertise, highly qualified personnel and notable distinctions which include 33 ERC Grants and 150 Marie-Curie Excellence Awards, FORTH has acquired a reputation as a top-level research institution worldwide. FORTH institutes conduct specialized scientific research in strategic high-added value sectors, focusing on interdisciplinary research and development (R&D) activities in areas of major scientific, societal and economic interest, such as: Lasers and Photonics, Microelectronics, Advanced Materials/Nanotechnology, Molecular Biology and Genetics, Biotechnology, Computer Science, Bioinformatics, Precision Medicine, Systems Biology, Robotics, Telecommunications, Applied and Computational Mathematics, Chemical Engineering Sciences, Energy, Environment, Human and Social Sciences, Astrophysics and Astronomy.
- Address
- N. PLASTIRA 100 VASSILIKA VOUTON
GR70013, Crete, Greece
- Website
- https://www.forth.gr/
