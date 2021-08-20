August 20, 2021

Potential protection from atherosclerosis

by Bill Snyder, Vanderbilt University

Potential protection from atherosclerosis
Figure 1. Schematic of PON1/MPO interaction with apoA-I on HDL and the production of IsoLG. Activated neutrophils at the site of atherosclerotic lesions release MPO, which associates with circulating HDL. MPO forms a ternary complex with apoA-I and PON1. MPO catalyzes the formation of reactive oxygen species such as hypochlorite which peroxidizes arachidonic acid to form IsoLG. IsoLG reacts extremely rapidly with primary amines such as the lysyl residues of HDL proteins like apoA-I to form covalent adducts. Credit: DOI: 10.1016/j.jbc.2021.101019

PON1 (paraoxonase 1), an enzyme associated with high-density lipoprotein (HDL), breaks down lipid peroxides, highly reactive fatty molecules that can damage blood vessels.

In this way, PON1 can protect against the development of cardiovascular disease. Numerous studies have observed reduced PON1 in patients with cardiovascular disease.

Reporting last month in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, Sean Davies, Ph.D., and colleagues demonstrate in vitro that other reactive molecules called isolevuglandins (IsoLGs) can directly modify PON1, and that direct modification is the primary mechanism by which IsoLG reduces PON1 activity.

In collaboration with MacRae Linton, MD, and colleagues, the Davies group previously showed in a that scavenger molecules that bind to and remove IsoLGs from the bloodstream significantly enhanced PON1 activity.

While further studies in vivo are necessary to determine the extent to which IsoLG modification of PON1 contributes to reduced enzyme activity, the current study supports the notion that blocking this modification could prove beneficial to reduce atherosclerosis, the researchers concluded.

Explore further

Scavengers "protect" HDL
More information: Geetika Aggarwal et al, Myeloperoxidase-induced modification of HDL by isolevuglandins inhibits paraoxonase-1 activity, Journal of Biological Chemistry (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jbc.2021.101019
Journal information: Journal of Biological Chemistry

Provided by Vanderbilt University
Citation: Potential protection from atherosclerosis (2021, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-potential-atherosclerosis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
287 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

20 hours ago

Can some liquid hand soaps smudge your eyeglass lenses?

Aug 16, 2021

Photocatalytic oxidation over TiO2

Aug 11, 2021

Calcium in Anhydrous Calcium Chloride

Aug 10, 2021

Why Do Atoms Need to Have Free Electrons to Create Covalent Bonds?

Aug 09, 2021

Vaporization Heat and the Heat Capacity of H20 comparison

Aug 09, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments