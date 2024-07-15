July 15, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Interdisciplinary approach provides new insights into molecular mechanisms of cholera infection

by Hanna Dieckmann, University of Münster

New insights into molecular mechanisms of cholera infection
Abstract. Credit: ACS Central Science (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.4c00622

Cholera infections caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria can be life-threatening and the trigger is the cholera toxin produced by the bacteria. It binds to the surface of intestinal cells—more precisely, to certain "sugar lipids" (GM1 gangliosides, GM1) on the cell surfaces. This bond is one of the strongest known interactions between a protein—the toxin—and the sugar part of GM1. It enables the cholera toxin to penetrate the intestinal cells, which causes the very rapid loss of fluid.

In an interdisciplinary approach, a team from the University of Münster, ETH Zürich and Leibniz Universität Hannover has now analyzed a key component of the GM1 cholera toxin complex for the first time using a fluorinated GM1 analog. The findings on the molecular mechanisms of the strong interaction help to better understand the disease and could enable the development of novel drugs.

The work was published in the journal ACS Central Science.

As one of the most abundant biomolecule classes on the plant, carbohydrates are essential in all areas of biology and medicine. From determining blood groups to regulating the and supplying cells with energy—the complexity of these sugar molecules offers great potential for the development of next-generation drugs. However, their interaction with the is often too weak to be utilized for therapeutic purposes.

One exception is the previously mentioned strong interaction between the GM1 ganglioside and cholera toxin, which has been intensively investigated for decades. In order to be able to characterize this interaction more precisely at the , the research team produced a fluorinated GM1 analog (F-GM1) via a complex chemical synthesis. Fluorine served as a tool to identify the molecular interactions of this so-called glycomimetic.

There are several advantages of fluorine as a substitute for a (OH): increased stability of the molecule against enzymatic degradation, control of the spatial arrangement of the atoms (stereoselectivity) during chemical glycosylation and the possibility of investigating the interaction of cholera toxin with F-GM1 in solution, i.e. in a state similar to that in the body, by (NMR spectroscopy). The affinity—i.e. the desire to form a bond—of the analog was close to the affinity and binding strength of natural GM1.

The researchers also used protein crystallography to investigate the interactions and spatial arrangement of the atoms of F-GM1 within the binding pocket in more detail in order to explain the slightly lower affinity for compared to the natural sugar. In doing so, they demonstrated an additional interaction within the molecular complex caused by the fluorine as well as a changed arrangement of some functional groups in the binding pocket.

The study highlights the potential of using fluorinated gangliosides in , for example to investigate molecular signaling cascades involving sugar chains (glycans), to identify possible new active substances or for vaccine development.

More information: Christina Jordan et al, Probing the Origin of Affinity in the GM1-Cholera Toxin Complex through Site-Selective Editing with Fluorine, ACS Central Science (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.4c00622

Journal information: ACS Central Science

Provided by University of Münster

Citation: Interdisciplinary approach provides new insights into molecular mechanisms of cholera infection (2024, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-interdisciplinary-approach-insights-molecular-mechanisms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New class of fast-degrading fluorinated plastics can help prevent PFAS accumulation
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Trying to understand alveolar surface tension

Jul 14, 2024

Hydrochloric Acid, NaOH, and English Ivy

Jul 11, 2024

Endothermic crystallization

Jul 8, 2024

Storing chemicals on my balcony (storing in changing temps)

Jul 2, 2024

Order of Reactions occurring in aqueous solutions

Jun 30, 2024

Gibbs energy for Lithiation in Lithium batteries

Jun 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)