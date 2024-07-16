July 16, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Animal researchers develop digital dog and cat skull database

by Eötvös Loránd University

Digital dog and cat skull database
Researchers digitized the skulls of 431 dogs, cats and wild relatives. The database can be used for educational and research purposes. Credit: Kálmán Czeibert

The ELTE Eötvös Loránd University is home to the skulls of more than 150 dog breeds and other animals. To make this unique collection accessible to all, researchers digitized the skulls of 431 dogs, cats and wild relatives. The database can be used for educational and research purposes.

The database was published in the journal Scientific Data.

Tibor Csörgő, a researcher at ELTE, has been collecting animal skulls for decades to teach anatomy to biologists. The shape of the skull varies considerably between species and breeds, especially in dogs, where greyhounds have long skulls and the now popular French bulldogs have rounded skulls, for example.

A skull biobank could be a valuable resource for education, medicine and evolutionary research.

For example, Zsolt László Garamszegi, Director of the HUN-REN Institute of Ecological Research, together with ethologists from ELTE and Niclas Kolm from Stockholm University, have based their findings in part on this collection, which shows that modern dog breeds bred in the last 200 years have larger brains than those with ancient origin, due to altered selection effects. The researchers wanted to make this unique collection of skulls available to all.

Similar research previously required researchers to visit collections in person. Today, however, it is possible to digitize skulls so that anyone can conduct studies at their desk, even on another continent.

The digitization was carried out by Kálmán Czeibert, a veterinary neuroanatomist in collaboration with Ádám Csóka, Tamás Donkó and Örs Petneházy, imaging specialists from the Medicopus Nonprofit Ltd. research unit, using a medical high-resolution computed tomography (CT) scanner.

  • Digital dog and cat skull database
    Skull of a Saint Bernard dog from different views. First row: right, left, and front views. Second row: top, bottom, and back views. Credit: Kálmán Czeibert
  • Digital dog and cat skull database
    The ELTE Eötvös Loránd University is home to the skulls of more than 150 dog breeds and other animals. Credit: Tibor CSorgo, Eniko Kubinyi

In total, 431 were digitized, representing 152 , 9 cat breeds and 12 of their wild relatives, including wolves, jackals, coyotes, a leopard and a serval.

According to the study's corresponding author, Enikő Kubinyi, head of the MTA-ELTE Lendület Companion Animal and ELTE NAP Canine Brain research groups, "The digital skull database can be used for comparative anatomical and evolutionary studies, in the education of veterinarians and biologists, and even for the development of machine learning algorithms for automated species identification and veterinary diagnostics."

More information: K. Czeibert et al, High-resolution computed tomographic (HRCT) image series from 413 canid and 18 felid skulls. Scientific Data, Scientific Data (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41597-024-03572-x

Journal information: Scientific Data

Provided by Eötvös Loránd University

Citation: Animal researchers develop digital dog and cat skull database (2024, July 16) retrieved 16 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-animal-digital-dog-cat-skull.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study finds the brains of modern dog breeds are larger than those of ancient breeds
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

14 hours ago

The Cass Report (UK)

17 hours ago

Medical tape cut off blood flow to fetus?

Jul 12, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jul 10, 2024

Havana Syndrome

Jul 10, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)