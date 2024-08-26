Eötvös Loránd University (Hungarian: Eötvös Loránd Tudományegyetem, ELTE) is a Hungarian public research university based in Budapest. Founded in 1635, ELTE is one of the largest and most prestigious[3] public higher education institutions in Hungary. The 28,000 students at ELTE are organized into nine faculties, and into research institutes located throughout Budapest and on the scenic banks of the Danube. ELTE is affiliated with 5 Nobel laureates, as well as winners of the Wolf Prize, Fulkerson Prize and Abel Prize, the latest of which was Abel Prize winner László Lovász in 2021.

Eötvös Loránd University

Non-biting midges help us understand how to protect Lake Balaton

What was Lake Balaton like in its natural state, and when did it change? Can its near-natural condition still be restored? These are the questions the researchers from ELTE Science Faculty's Paleoenvironment and Climate Change ...

Environment

Aug 8, 2024

Animal researchers develop digital dog and cat skull database

The ELTE Eötvös Loránd University is home to the skulls of more than 150 dog breeds and other animals. To make this unique collection accessible to all, researchers digitized the skulls of 431 dogs, cats and wild relatives. ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 16, 2024

Researchers synchronize Napoleonic maps with modern ones

Hungary is a main provider in the publication of synchronized, or in other terms, georeferenced maps of the Napoleonic era. As a result of new research, Hungarian and German researchers have synchronized maps produced during ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 10, 2024

