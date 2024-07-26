Vanderbilt University was established in 1873 in Nashville, Tennessee as a private academic research institution. The Academic Ranking of World Universities ranks Vanderbilt 42nd among all comparable research and academic institutions globally. Vanderbilt is noted for its medical school, school of engineering, Vanderbilt has an undergraduate, graduate and professional degree curriculum with approximately 12,000 students. Vanderbilt Medical Center and research institutes attract a high level of funding from the National Institutes of Health. Exploration, a scientific on-line news service is published by Vanderbilt as well as other journals and news about current research.

