May 7, 2021

Dumpy and Quasimodo proteins enable tendons and muscles of fruit flies to develop in sync

by RIKEN

Proteins enable tendons and muscles of fruit flies to develop in sync
Figure 1: Fluorescence micrograph showing Dumpy filaments in cuticle (bright green cells) and tendon (magenta cells) in a fruit fly pupa. Credit: RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research

Two proteins play a key role in the development of flight muscles and their tendons in fruit flies, two RIKEN developmental biologists have shown1. Their study reveals how the components of the muscle–tendon system develop in sync with each other, thereby avoiding catastrophic results.

During the of an animal, its cells construct non-cellular structures outside of themselves called the —a complex mesh of proteins and polysaccharides that provides physical scaffolding for cells and also helps regulate and differentiation.

While biologists know a lot about the internal mechanisms of cells and how they are assembled into tissues, they know comparatively little about how cells secrete materials and assemble them into external structures such as the extracellular , says Shigeo Hayashi of the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR). "The construction of extracellular structures is an engineering challenge, especially at the very small scale of molecular assembly," he explains. "This is why my group is studying the assembly mechanisms of the extracellular matrix."

Now, by looking at mutant , Hayashi and Wei-Chen Chu (also of BDR) have uncovered the roles two proteins—Dumpy and Quasimodo—play in the development of the extracellular matrix that forms between the tendons attached to a fly's flight muscles and its exoskeleton during the pupal stage.

The flight is the most powerful muscle in the insect body. It is critical that the tendon develop in step with the muscle because otherwise the muscle will pull the tendon away from the exoskeleton, resulting in a flightless fly.

Hayashi and Chu discovered that an extracellular matrix made of Dumpy filaments anchors the tendon cells to the hard exterior layer of the pupa. During development, tension generated by the flight muscles causes this extracellular matrix to remodel and form nanoscale filaments, increasing the strength of the matrix. "We found that stimulus from the muscle promotes tendon development and that, in this way, the tendon develops in tandem with the muscle."

But that mechanism alone is not enough to produce a sufficiently strong tendon and extracellular matrix—Quasimodo is also needed to enhance the strength of the extracellular matrix. Unlike Dumpy, Quasimodo is not a component of the extracellular matrix; rather it strengthens the matrix by some indirect mechanism that is currently not well understood. "This was the biggest surprise for us," says Hayashi. "Quasimodo is an unconventional extracellular matrix that diffuses through the whole body and modifies the activity of other extracellular matrix proteins."

Explore further

SPARC: Protein responsible for tendon strength and resilience isolated in new study
More information: Wei-Chen Chu et al. Mechano-chemical enforcement of tendon apical ECM into nano-filaments during Drosophila flight muscle development, Current Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2021.01.010
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by RIKEN
Citation: Dumpy and Quasimodo proteins enable tendons and muscles of fruit flies to develop in sync (2021, May 7) retrieved 7 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-dumpy-quasimodo-proteins-enable-tendons.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coronovirus Vaccine Progress

1 hour ago

Excess mortality redux

1 hour ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

14 hours ago

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

19 hours ago

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

19 hours ago

"High" dose of steroids in mild infection may lead to viral pneumonia?

23 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments