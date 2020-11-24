November 24, 2020 report

A method for replacing degraded perovskite in solar cells making them recyclable

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

A method for replacing degraded perovskite in solar cells making them recyclable
The triple oxide mesoporous indium tin oxide perovskite-based solar cell structure. Credit: Avi Schneider.

A team of researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem has developed a technique for producing recyclable perovskite used in solar cells. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their technique and the efficiency of the solar cells after they have been recycled.

As much of the world seeks to find greener energy sources, wind, hydro, geothermal and solar have been found to be the most promising. Of these, solar has become the most prominent for widespread small use applications (such as on rooftops). But despite much effort, converting small-scale operations to solar has proven to be difficult due to its cost compared to traditional sources. In recent years, solar has also come under scrutiny due to its less-than-green fabrication attributes—production of is "dirty" and they degrade over time, which means they wind up in landfills at some point.

So scientists have been looking for other materials to make them. One of the most promising is perovskite. Unfortunately, degrade, as well, and because of the way they are made, (the degrading perovskite is situated between other material layers) it is difficult to recycle or upgrade them. In this new effort, the researchers have developed a new way to build perovskite-based solar that allows for swapping out the perovskite once it starts to degrade—without losing efficiency.

The new technique by the team involves using screen-printed, three-layered all-nanoparticle networks as rigid frameworks for building cells bases on perovskites. Such frameworks allow the perovskites to percolate in a way that leads to photoactive networks. The final result is a substrate made of porous conductive oxide layers which are separated by an insulator. The design results in a perovskite that is easy to remove and replace.

A method for replacing degraded perovskite in solar cells making them recyclable
A scheme of the recycle process, which is unique for the mesoporous indium tin oxide perovskite-based solar cell. Credit: Avi Schneider.

Testing of the technique showed it to be equal in efficiency to perovskite cells that do not allow easy recycling. The team also tested their technique by allowing one of the cells to run long enough to degrade and then recycled the material—after doing so, the cell was found to be just as efficient as new cells.

Explore further

Using a reducing agent to improve efficiency of all-perovskite solar cells
More information: Avi Schneider et al. Green energy by recoverable triple-oxide mesostructured perovskite photovoltaics, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2013242117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: A method for replacing degraded perovskite in solar cells making them recyclable (2020, November 24) retrieved 24 November 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-11-method-degraded-perovskite-solar-cells.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

List of H20 breakdown substances

8 hours ago

Steric inhibition of resonance

Nov 22, 2020

Explanation of the spectrochemical series of transition metal ions

Nov 13, 2020

Question: How to remove capric acid (caprate) from estrenes?

Nov 13, 2020

Diffusion Coefficient still doesn't make sense in air at STP

Nov 11, 2020

Doubt related to Drago's rule

Nov 06, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments