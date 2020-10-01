October 1, 2020

Chemical innovation stabilizes best-performing perovskite formulation

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Chemical innovation stabilizes best-performing perovskite formulation
Publishing in Science, researchers at EPFL have successfully overcome a limiting problem with stabilizing the best-performing formulation of metal-halide perovskite films, a key player in a range of applications, including solar cells. Credit: Nripan Mathews NTU, Singapore

Perovskites are a class of materials made up of organic materials bound to a metal. Their fascinating structure and properties have propelled perovskites into the forefront of materials' research, where they are studied for use in a wide range of applications. Metal-halide perovskites are especially popular, and are being considered for use in solar cells, LED lights, lasers, and photodetectors.

For example, the power-conversion efficiency of perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have increased from 3.8% to 25.5% in only ten years, surpassing other —including the market-leading, polycrystalline silicon.

Perovskites are usually made by mixing and layering various materials together on a transparent conducting substrate., which produces thin, lightweight films. The process, known as "chemical deposition," is sustainable and relatively cost-effective.

But there is a problem. Since 2014, have been made by mixing cations or halides with formamidinium (FAPbI3). The reason is that this recipe results in high power-conversion efficiency in perovskite solar cells. But at the same time, the most stable phase of FAPbI3 is photoinactive, meaning that it does not react to light—the opposite of what a solar power harvester ought to do. In addition, solar cells made with FAPbI3 show long-term stability issues.

Now, researchers led by Michael Grätzel and Anders Hafgeldt at EPFL, have developed a deposition method that overcomes the formamidinium issues while maintaining the high conversion of perovskite solar cells. The work has been published in Science.

In the new method, the materials are first treated with a vapor of methylammonium thiocyanate (MASCN) or formamidinium thiocyanate FASCN. This innovative tweak turns the photoinactive FAPbI3 perovskite films to the desired photosensitive ones.

The scientists used the new FAPbI3 films to make perovskite . The cells showed more than 23% power-conversion efficiency and long-term operational and thermal stability. They also featured low (330 mV) open-circuit voltage loss and a low (0.75 V) turn-on voltage of electroluminescence.

Explore further

A way to increase structural stability in strained halide perovskites
More information: "Vapor-assisted deposition of highly efficient, stable black-phase FAPbI3 perovskite solar cells" Science (2020). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.abb8985
Journal information: Science

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Citation: Chemical innovation stabilizes best-performing perovskite formulation (2020, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-chemical-stabilizes-best-performing-perovskite.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reason for Ferroin's color shift

4 hours ago

How to turn a weak acid into a strong acid

19 hours ago

What do I need for a home lab?

20 hours ago

Book on green chemistry?

23 hours ago

Ionization Energy Trends

Sep 28, 2020

Solvation of Ionic compound in water

Sep 27, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments