June 16, 2020

Determining effective magnetic moment of multicore nanoparticles

by American Institute of Physics

Determining effective magnetic moment of multicore nanoparticles
Schema of multicore magnetic nanoparticle comprising N randomly oriented magnetic crystallites (gray spheres) each having a magnetic moment m_s. For clarity, the magnetic moments of only a few crystallites are shown. The effective magnetic moment of the multicore nanoparticle is given by the vectorial sum of the nanocrystallite magnetic moments. Credit: Frank Ludwig

Magnetic nanoparticles, a class of nanoparticles that can be manipulated by magnetic fields, have a wide range of technical and biomedical applications, including magnetic hyperthermia, targeted drug delivery, new magnetic storage media and nanorobots. Most commercial nanoparticles do not possess a single magnetic core but have a number of small magnetic crystals called crystallites.

The important question for researchers is how these crystallites behave inside a multicore nanoparticle and how they respond to an applied magnetic field. A paper in the Journal of Applied Physics compares the effective magnetic moments of different multicore nanoparticle systems and shows that they are magnetic-field dependent.

"The effective magnetic moment of such a multicore nanoparticle depends on various parameters, such as the size of magnetic crystallites, their packing density, core configuration and the magnetic interaction between them," said Frank Ludwig, one of the authors of the paper.

Many experimental findings indicate that the ensemble of crystallites behaves like a single magnetic core with some effective magnetic moment. Research has been directed toward determining how this effective magnetic moment is related to the number and size of crystallites inside one multicore nanoparticle because many applications require a large magnetic moment, which, e.g., determines the strength of the magnetic force needed for their manipulation.

The paper's findings are important for researchers optimizing for various applications, including magnetic hyperthermia and magnetic drug targeting, two new frontiers in .

In magnetic hyperthermia, the nanoparticles are located at the tumor cells. A magnetic field with a frequency and amplitude that will heat the nanoparticles to a temperature of approximately 42-44 degrees Celsius is applied, which kills the .

In magnetic drug targeting, the capsule with drugs and magnetic particles is directed to the tumor by gradients. When they arrive at the tumor, the drugs are released from the capsule by various techniques. Targeted drug therapy can result in dramatic reduction of doses and side effects versus traditional chemotherapy.

Technical applications of nanoparticles range from new magnetic storage media to nanorobots. Storage media made of nanoparticles are much smaller than existing media and can store greater amounts of data. Nanorobots are machines that can build and manipulate things precisely at an and can be used in a wide variety of contexts such as miniscule sensors that monitor blood chemistry.

Ludwig said continuing to gain a better understanding of the effective magnetic moment of multicore nanoparticles and, especially, its field dependence is essential for both basic science and applications.

More information: "Magnetic field dependence of the effective magnetic moment of multi-core nanoparticles," Journal of Applied Physics, aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/5.0011629

Journal information: Journal of Applied Physics

Provided by American Institute of Physics

Citation: Determining effective magnetic moment of multicore nanoparticles (2020, June 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-06-effective-magnetic-moment-multicore-nanoparticles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Magnetic nanoparticles can 'burn' cancer cells
268 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)