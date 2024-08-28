The Journal of Applied Physics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal published since 1931 by the American Institute of Physics. Its emphasis is on the understanding of the physics underpinning modern technology. The editor-in-chief is P. James Viccaro (University of Chicago). According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 2.064. The journal was initially owned by the American Physical Society and was, for its first seven volumes, known simply as Physics. In January 1937, for its eighth volume, the ownership was then handed over to the American Institute of Physics "in line with the efforts of the American Physical Society to enhance the standing of physics as a profession". The Journal of Applied Physics publishes experimental and theoretical results of research on, amongst other topics, semiconductors, magnetic materials, and applied biophysics. Since January 2005, articles in the Journal of Applied Physics have been published online daily and collected into issues twice per month (both online and in print). At the same time, the citation format changed, from a citation format based on page numbers to one based on six-character citation

Publisher
American Institute of Physics
Country
United States
History
1931-present
Website
http://jap.aip.org/
Impact factor
2.064 (2010}}The Journal of Applied Physics is a Peer review peer-reviewed scientific journal published since 1931 by the American Institute of Physics . Its emphasis is on the understanding of the physics underpinning technology modern technology .The editor-in-chief is P. James Viccaro ( University of Chicago ). According to the Journal Citation Reports , the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 2.064. Journal Citation Reports , 2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Applied Physics

Lasers deliver powerful shocking punch in material experiments

Shock experiments are widely used to understand the mechanical and electronic properties of matter under extreme conditions, like planetary impacts by meteorites. However, after the shock occurs, a clear description of the ...

Optics & Photonics

Aug 7, 2024

0

89

Oxygen tweaking may be key to accelerator optimization

Particle accelerators are pricey, but their cost comes with good reason: These one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art machines are intricately designed and constructed to help us solve mysteries about what makes up our universe. ...

General Physics

Jul 11, 2024

0

93

Manufacturing optimized designs for high explosives

When materials are subjected to extreme environments, they face the risk of mixing together. This mixing may result in hydrodynamic instabilities, yielding undesirable side effects. Such instabilities present a grand challenge ...

General Physics

May 13, 2024

0

8

Polaritons open up a new lane on the semiconductor highway

On the highway of heat transfer, thermal energy is moved by way of quantum particles called phonons. But at the nanoscale of today's most cutting-edge semiconductors, those phonons don't remove enough heat. That's why Purdue ...

Condensed Matter

Dec 7, 2023

1

67

Neural network helps design brand new proteins

With their intricate arrangements and dynamic functionalities, proteins perform a plethora of biological tasks by employing unique arrangements of simple building blocks where geometry is key. Translating this nearly limitless ...

Biotechnology

Aug 29, 2023

1

58

page 1 from 25