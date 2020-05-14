May 14, 2020

What limits the ability of plants to draw water from dry soil?

by National Science Foundation

What limits the ability of plants to draw water from dry soil?
This chaparral plant species, hoaryleaf ceanothus, creates some of the highest suctions of any plant. Credit: H. Jochen Schenk

What limits the ability of plants to draw water from dry soil? That's the question California State University, Fullerton plant biologist H. Jochen Schenk and his collaborators addressed in a study supported by the National Science Foundation.

The researchers discovered why can't function in the driest of soils. They describe their findings in a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The research is important, say plant biologists and physicists, because it explains the limits to growth in drought-tolerant plants in Southern California and drylands around the world. It also helps explain limits to the height of trees such as redwoods.

"We have plants around us that are the most drought-tolerant plants on Earth, and that can pull water out of bone-dry soil to the limit of what is physically possible," Schenk said. "Our paper explains what appears to cause that physical limit."

By means of negative pressure, or suction, plants take in water in the xylem, the plant's hydraulic system, which pulls water from soil.

Some plants, such as hoaryleaf ceanothus, create the highest suctions recorded for any plant in the world, with their roots able to take up water from extremely dry .

"The inside these plants are stretched and normally don't rip apart because water molecules stick together really well," said Schenk. "However, the in the water are not quite so sticky, so at very high suction they start to come apart, and that's what our study found."

As these lipids (water-insoluble natural substances in plant sap) pull apart, cavities in the xylem grow into gas bubbles that block movement.

"This study is an example of the power of interdisciplinary approaches—in this case plant architecture, physics and computer simulations of molecular dynamics—to solve long-standing questions in biology," said Irwin Forseth, a program director in NSF's Division of Integrative Organismal Systems. "The research is also valuable for predicting plant responses to that lead to increases in drier soils throughout the world."

Explore further

Silica increases water availability for plants: Researchers discover a way to enhance food security
More information: Matej Kanduč et al. Cavitation in lipid bilayers poses strict negative pressure stability limit in biological liquids, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1917195117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by National Science Foundation
Citation: What limits the ability of plants to draw water from dry soil? (2020, May 14) retrieved 14 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-limits-ability-soil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Giant viruses: gene capture or redundancy?

2 hours ago

Losing immunity to a virus

6 hours ago

Covid-19 fatal effects

13 hours ago

Testing a population for Coronavirus - Minimizing the number of tests

May 12, 2020

Salmon parasite has no mitochondrial DNA

May 12, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 11, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments