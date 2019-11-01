November 1, 2019

Delving deeper into the response of plants to drought

by Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory

Delving deeper into the response of plants to drought
Scientists studied the metabolic response of a temperate grass to water deficits to determine how to improve crop tolerance to drought. Credit: Nathan Johnson, PNNL Creative Services.

Drought has plagued agriculture for centuries. Scientists suspect the reason plants survive under drought may have something to do with the plant's genetic programming and metabolic activities. A recent study delved deeper into the metabolic underpinnings of plants to understand what happens when they undergo prolonged drought stress to the point of mortality.

Drought can cause to age, killing cells. Fewer cells mean less is needed, and the remaining cells can use the nutrients. This process, called senescence, helps plant survival, but it can have devastating effects on crop productivity. As temperatures warm and rainfall decreases in parts of the world, scientists, farmers, and bioengineers need to understand the processes of crop mortality and survival under sustained . The information gained in this study may help predict drought acclimation and improve drought tolerance in bioenergy and food crops.

Scientists at EMSL, the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and Washington State University assessed the morphological, physiological, and metabolic responses of plants to sustained water deficit. They chose Brachypodium distachyon, a drought-tolerant grass grown in temperate climates, in part because the Joint Genome Institute developed a robust genome for the plant. Understanding the plant's genome allowed the team to track metabolic activities more readily. Using the Plant Sciences Laboratory at EMSL, the scientists compared changes in biomass, leaf water potential, and chlorophyll levels of plants as the plants received slowly decreasing amounts of water. This drought treatment resulted in a decrease of all measured growth characteristics and affected several physiological parameters, including chlorophyll content, phytol, and antioxidants. Metabolites meant to protect the plant from increased, as expected, but their quantities continued to change, even when plants had visibly aged. This finding suggests leaves of plants subjected to sustained drought and experiencing full discoloration continued to support metabolic reactions not directly tied to cellular disintegration. The results of the study provide insights into the processes underlying persistent metabolic activity during sustained water deficit and can aid in identifying mechanisms of drought tolerance in plants.

Explore further

Scientists reveal underpinnings of drought tolerance in plants
More information: Amir H. Ahkami et al. Metabolic shifts associated with drought-induced senescence in Brachypodium, Plant Science (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.plantsci.2019.110278
Provided by Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory
Citation: Delving deeper into the response of plants to drought (2019, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-delving-deeper-response-drought.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to test if milk is bad scientifically

2 hours ago

Dental Implants

Oct 31, 2019

Platelet-rich plasma : hype without substance?

Oct 30, 2019

Human Breathing and pressure

Oct 29, 2019

Why were wolves and dogs considered separate species until recently?

Oct 28, 2019

Determination of dominance or recessiveness

Oct 27, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration