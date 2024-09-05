The National Science Foundation (NSF) is a U.S. Government Agency established in 1950 for the purpose of funding research and education in all non-medical fields of science and engineering. NSF is responsible for approximately 20-percent of all basic research in all colleges and universities in the USA. NSF's annual budget for 2008 exceeded $6 billion dollars. The NSF Director, Deputy Director and the 24-member National Science Board are appointed by the President of the USA. NSF receives about 40,000 proposals for funding each year and awards around 10,000 grants. NSF national facilities include national observatories, Antarctic Research Center, high-end computer centers, oceanographic research centers and offers Graduate Research Fellowships. The main headquarters in Arlington, Virginia has over 1700 employees, which includes 150 full time scientists. NSF is pursuing advanced work in Nanotechnology, the Ecology of Infectious Diseases in their Crosscutting program initiated recently.

Address 4201 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia 22230, USA Website http://www.nsf.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Science_Foundation

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

