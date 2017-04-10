Study reveals plants 'listen' to find sources of water

April 11, 2017
Study reveals plants 'listen' to find sources of water
Credit: University of Western Australia

A study led by The University of Western Australia has found plants have far more complex and developed senses than we thought with the ability to detect and respond to sounds to find water, and ultimately survive.

In the study "Tuned in: use to locate water" published in Oecologia, UWA researchers found that plants can sense from running water moving through pipes or in the soil, to help their roots move towards the source of water. The study also revealed that plants do not like certain noises and will move away from particular sounds.

Lead researcher Dr Monica Gagliano from UWA's Centre of Evolutionary Biology at the School of Animal Biology said water was a basic need for a plant's survival, and the study showed that sound plays a significant role in helping plants cater to this need.

"We used the common garden pea plant (Pisum sativum) as the model for our study and put the plant into a container which had two tubes at the base, giving it a choice of two directions for the growth of its roots.

"We then exposed the plant to a series of sounds, including white noise, running water and then a recording of running water under each tube, and observed its behaviour.

The scientists found that the plants could tell where the source of the water was and their root systems grew towards that source based on sensing the sound of running water alone.

"It also was surprising and extraordinary to see that the plant could actually tell when the sound of running water was a recording and when it was real and that the plant did not like the recorded sound."

Dr Gagliano said when moisture was readily available in the soil, the plant did not respond to the sound of running water.

"From this we begin to see the complexity of plant interactions with sound in using it to make behavioural decisions," Dr Gagliano said.

The research has important implications for understanding the behaviour of plants and how it affects their survival.

"It indicates that the invasion of sewer pipes by may be based on the plants 'hearing' and shows that their perception of their surroundings is much greater and far more complex than we previously thought."

"In the animal world there is a strong call to understand how acoustic pollution adversely affects populations, but now we know also need to be part of these studies."

Explore further: How plant roots sense and react to soil flooding

More information: Monica Gagliano et al. Tuned in: plant roots use sound to locate water, Oecologia (2017). DOI: 10.1007/s00442-017-3862-z

Related Stories

How plant roots sense and react to soil flooding

September 15, 2016

While we already knew that plant roots were capable of sensing many individual soil characteristics (water, nutrients and oxygen availability), we did not have any understanding of how they integrated these signals in order ...

Breakthrough in salt-tolerance in plants research

September 20, 2016

University of Adelaide researchers have made a breakthrough in investigating salt tolerance in plants which could lead to new salt tolerant varieties of crops, and also answer unresolved questions in plant biology.

Predicting plant-soil feedbacks from plant traits

August 26, 2016

In nature, plants cannot grow without soil biota like fungi and bacteria. Successful plants are able to harness positive, growth-promoting soil organisms, while avoiding the negative effects of others. Which plant traits ...

Want bigger plants? Get to the root of the matter

June 30, 2012

Plant scientists have imaged and analyzed, for the first time, how a potted plant's roots are arranged in the soil as the plant develops. In this study, to be presented at the Society for Experimental Biology meeting on 30th ...

Recommended for you

Accurate DNA misspelling correction method

April 11, 2017

Researchers at the Institute of Basic Science (IBS) proved the accuracy of a recently developed gene editing method. This works as "DNA scissors" designed to identify and substitute just one nucleotide among the 3 billion. ...

Study reveals plants 'listen' to find sources of water

April 11, 2017

A study led by The University of Western Australia has found plants have far more complex and developed senses than we thought with the ability to detect and respond to sounds to find water, and ultimately survive.

Scientists discover how crucial DNA sequences endure

April 11, 2017

As cells divide, some of their DNA is rearranged, spurring the emergence of new traits that can dictate whether a species survives or flounders. But some stretches of DNA appear to be so crucial to the basic functioning of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.