September 15, 2016

How plant roots sense and react to soil flooding

by CNRS

Arabidopsis thaliana
Arabidopsis thaliana. Credit: Wikipedia.

While we already knew that plant roots were capable of sensing many individual soil characteristics (water, nutrients and oxygen availability), we did not have any understanding of how they integrated these signals in order to respond in an appropriate way. Researchers from CNRS and INRA have just discovered a mechanism that allows a plant to adjust its water status and growth according to different soil flooding conditions. The results of this study, published on 15 September 2016 in the journal Cell, describe how roots sense and respond to soil oxygen and potassium levels jointly, so as to change their water uptake capacity. Aside from their scientific importance, these findings could make it possible to optimize crop flood tolerance.

Although hidden from view, roots are essential for and survival. Their growth and branching in the soil allows the plant to take up the water and nutrients it needs. This underground activity requires energy and, therefore, a high respiration rate in the roots, which uses the oxygen present in soil pores. If the soil becomes waterlogged, an oxygen deficit can develop because oxygen diffuses poorly in water, putting a severe stress on the roots and the plant as a whole. This reduces root water permeability in many plants. Plants growing in flooded soil can therefore suffer from reduced water content and their leaves wilt – a paradox agronomists are familiar with.

By using different lines of model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, researchers from the Biochimie et physiologie moléculaire des plantes laboratory (CNRS/INRA/Université Montpellier/Montpellier SupAgro) and Institut Jean-Pierre Bourgin (INRA/AgroParisTech/CNRS) identified a gene that controls root water permeability and which is influenced jointly by soil oxygen and . Named HCR1, this gene reduces water entry into the roots when there's a lack of oxygen, but only when the soil is also rich in potassium, a mineral salt essential for plant growth. In fact, such conditions favor better plant recovery after flood conditions have ceased. The HCR1 gene actually also sets off a whole series of metabolic "survival" reactions that contribute to plant resilience. Once the is reoxygenated, the plant rehydrates its leaves and will grow more than if it had previously been deprived of potassium.

These findings are not only important from a fundamental scientific point of view, but also open new avenues for agronomy. Plant water use and root performance are key targets for plant breeders. In nature, however, plants are never exposed to only one stress at a time, so breeders have also taken an interest in the ' capacity to resist multiple environmental stresses. The identification of this mechanism linking availability, mineral levels and root permeability is thus an important step forward for agronomy. This mechanism is a promising target for future plant improvement.

More information: A potassium-dependent oxygen sensing pathway regulates plant root hydraulics, Zaigham Shahzad, Matthieu Canut, Colette Tournaire-Roux, Alexandre Martinière, Yann Boursiac, Olivier Loudet, Christophe Maurel. Cell, 15 September 2016. DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2016.08.068

Journal information: Cell

Provided by CNRS

Citation: How plant roots sense and react to soil flooding (2016, September 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-roots-react-soil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Predicting plant-soil feedbacks from plant traits
323 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)