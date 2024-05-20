Oecologia is an international peer-reviewed English-language journal published by Springer since 1968 (some articles were published in German or French until 1976). The journal publishes original research in a range of topics related to plant and animal ecology. The journal has an international focus and presents original papers, methods, reviews and special topics. Papers focus on population ecology, plant-animal interactions, ecosystem ecology, community ecology, global change ecology, conservation ecology, behavioral ecology and physiological ecology. The journal had an impact factor of 3.008 (2008) and is ranked 31 out of 124 in the subject category "ecology". The journal has currently six editors in chief: Complete Editorial Board

Publisher
Springer Science+Business Media Springer
Country
Germany
Website
http://www.springer.com/journal/442
Impact factor
3.192 (2009)

Urban birds prefer native trees, shows long-term study

Small passerine birds, such as blue and great tits, avoid breeding in urban areas where there are many non-native trees. Chicks also weigh less the more non-native trees there are in the vicinity of the nest. This is shown ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 13, 2023

0

89

Black bears may play important role in protecting gray fox

Bears are known for being devoted and protective of their baby cubs, but research from the University of New Hampshire shows that they may also play a significant role in shielding gray fox from predators like coyotes, who ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 3, 2021

0

9

Using environmental DNA to help stop frogs from croaking it

Researchers from the University of Melbourne and University of Pittsburgh, U.S. have found that diseases that affect frogs can be detected in environmental samples like soil and water, helping conservationists in their efforts ...

Ecology

Sep 17, 2020

0

3

