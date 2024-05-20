Oecologia is an international peer-reviewed English-language journal published by Springer since 1968 (some articles were published in German or French until 1976). The journal publishes original research in a range of topics related to plant and animal ecology. The journal has an international focus and presents original papers, methods, reviews and special topics. Papers focus on population ecology, plant-animal interactions, ecosystem ecology, community ecology, global change ecology, conservation ecology, behavioral ecology and physiological ecology. The journal had an impact factor of 3.008 (2008) and is ranked 31 out of 124 in the subject category "ecology". The journal has currently six editors in chief: Complete Editorial Board

Publisher Springer Science+Business Media Springer Country Germany Website http://www.springer.com/journal/442 Impact factor 3.192 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA