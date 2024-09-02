The University of Western Australia (UWA) was established by an Act of the Western Australian Parliament in February 1911, and began teaching students for the first time in 1913. It is the oldest university in the state of Western Australia and the only university in the state to be a member of the Group of Eight, as well as the sandstone universities. UWA was established under and is governed by the University of Western Australia Act 1911. The Act provides for control and management by the university's Senate, and gives it the authority, amongst other things, to make statutes, regulations and by-laws, details of which are contained in the university Calendar. One of Australia's best and most prestigious universities, UWA is highly ranked internationally in various publications; the 2011 QS World University Rankings placed UWA at 73rd internationally. To date UWA has produced close to 100 Rhodes Scholars and a Nobel Prize winner. UWA recently joined the Matariki Network of Universities as the youngest member, the only one established during the 20th century.

Website
http://www.uwa.edu.au/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Western_Australia

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Western Australia

New marine species found 'hidden' in plain sight

An international team of researchers delved into museum collections and discovered new species of sponge-associated zoantharian, a small colonial organism similar to anemones.

Plants & Animals

Sep 2, 2024

0

28

How friendly fungi is helping rice thrive

Researchers from The University of Western Australia, in collaboration with Chinese scientists, have uncovered a fascinating aspect of plant-microbe interactions, revealing how a specific leaf fungus enhances rice disease ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 6, 2024

0

11

From mantle to crust: Solving a green metal mystery

Researchers from The University of Western Australia have created an experiment to explain the volcanic processes needed to transport green metals from the Earth's interior to its surface.

Earth Sciences

Jun 24, 2024

0

4

page 1 from 39