The University of Western Australia (UWA) was established by an Act of the Western Australian Parliament in February 1911, and began teaching students for the first time in 1913. It is the oldest university in the state of Western Australia and the only university in the state to be a member of the Group of Eight, as well as the sandstone universities. UWA was established under and is governed by the University of Western Australia Act 1911. The Act provides for control and management by the university's Senate, and gives it the authority, amongst other things, to make statutes, regulations and by-laws, details of which are contained in the university Calendar. One of Australia's best and most prestigious universities, UWA is highly ranked internationally in various publications; the 2011 QS World University Rankings placed UWA at 73rd internationally. To date UWA has produced close to 100 Rhodes Scholars and a Nobel Prize winner. UWA recently joined the Matariki Network of Universities as the youngest member, the only one established during the 20th century.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

