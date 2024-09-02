New marine species found 'hidden' in plain sight
An international team of researchers delved into museum collections and discovered new species of sponge-associated zoantharian, a small colonial organism similar to anemones.
Plants & Animals
Sep 2, 2024
A new collaborative study has found that bees are increasingly under threat due to environmental degradation caused by changes in land use.
Plants & Animals
Aug 22, 2024
Scientists from The University of Western Australia have partnered with Indigenous rangers on a seagrass restoration project in Gathaagudu (Shark Bay) to help moderate climate change and conserve biodiversity.
Ecology
Aug 8, 2024
Researchers from The University of Western Australia, in collaboration with Chinese scientists, have uncovered a fascinating aspect of plant-microbe interactions, revealing how a specific leaf fungus enhances rice disease ...
Cell & Microbiology
Aug 6, 2024
Researchers at The University of Western Australia's ARC Industrial Transformation Research Hub for Transforming Energy Infrastructure through Digital Engineering (TIDE) have made a significant mathematical breakthrough that ...
Mathematics
Jul 5, 2024
An international team of researchers has discovered a new method of imaging free-swimming whale sharks using underwater ultrasound.
Plants & Animals
Jul 3, 2024
Researchers from The University of Western Australia have created an experiment to explain the volcanic processes needed to transport green metals from the Earth's interior to its surface.
Earth Sciences
Jun 24, 2024
Researchers from The University of Western Australia have developed a new technique to authenticate the origin of honey through its nectar signature.
Biochemistry
Jun 14, 2024
A new study from The University of Western Australia and Edith Cowan University has found evidence of what's long been suspected—that men are more likely to be risk-takers than women.
Social Sciences
Jun 7, 2024
Magpies that are aggressive towards other members of their group tend to be not so smart, according to researchers at The University of Western Australia.
Plants & Animals
Jun 5, 2024
