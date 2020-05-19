May 19, 2020

Genetic tradeoffs do not stop evolution of antibiotic resistance

by eLife

genetic
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bacteria can still develop antibiotic resistance even in the face of challenging genetic tradeoffs, or compromises, associated with varying antibiotic concentrations, says a new study published today in eLife.

The rapid emergence of bacteria that are resistant to is a growing global health crisis. The findings provide valuable new insights on how different concentrations of drugs affect the evolution of resistance in Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria, which can cause life-threatening blood infections.

Antibiotic resistance can emerge when a genetic mutation occurs in a single bacterium that allows it to survive the drug. While vulnerable bacteria die, the new resistant strain multiplies. It takes multiple mutations for bacteria to become highly resistant to antibiotics and each mutation likely comes with a few tradeoffs. For example, a mutation that allows bacteria to survive an antibiotic may slow the organism's growth when no antibiotic is present. The more tradeoffs there are on the to drug resistance, the harder it should be for resistance to emerge.

"If the fitness landscape is smooth with few tradeoffs, the evolving bacterial population can easily become resistant, whereas in a rugged landscape with lots of tradeoffs one expects it to get stuck at suboptimal peaks and to be less likely to become resistant," explains lead author Suman Das, Research Associate at the Institute for Biological Physics, University of Cologne, Germany.

To learn more about how different antibiotic concentrations affect the evolution of resistance in E. coli, Das teamed up with Susana Direito, Bartlomiej Waclaw and Rosalind Allen at the University of Edinburgh, UK, who exposed the bacteria to different concentrations of the antibiotic ciprofloxacin. They tracked the growth rate of bacteria in these circumstances and the tradeoffs that occurred, and Das created a based on their data.

The model showed that the paths to resistance become more difficult to traverse in the presence of tradeoffs. But, contrary to the researchers' expectation, the obstacles created by the tradeoffs did not make the emergence of resistance less likely.

"The evolution of resistance wasn't constrained by fitness landscape ruggedness," Das says. "At the same time, as more tradeoffs emerged, it became more difficult for us to predict the evolutionary path the bacteria would take towards resistance."

Their model did suggest, however, that bacteria may reverse course and regain susceptibility to when faced with lower concentrations of the drugs.

"Our model provides a principled framework for addressing the evolution of antibiotic resistance in clinical and environmental settings, where drug concentrations vary widely," adds senior author Joachim Krug, Group Leader at the Institute for Biological Physics, University of Cologne. "It could one day be used to help scientists design new drugs or treatment protocols that prevent or slow the emergence of ."

Explore further

Bacteria that are persistently resistant to one antibiotic are 'primed' to become multidrug-resistant bugs
More information: eLife, DOI: 10.7554/eLife.55155
Journal information: eLife

Provided by eLife
Citation: Genetic tradeoffs do not stop evolution of antibiotic resistance (2020, May 19) retrieved 19 May 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-05-genetic-tradeoffs-evolution-antibiotic-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is benign etymology?

May 18, 2020

Why are antibodies necessary?

May 17, 2020

Is low dose radiation therapy a potential treatment for COVID-19?

May 16, 2020

Losing immunity to a virus

May 16, 2020

Supplements or food -> drug interactions

May 16, 2020

Manipulating the genes of a virus

May 15, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments