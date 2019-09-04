September 4, 2019

Secret messages hidden in light-sensitive polymers

by CNRS

Secret messages hidden in light-sensitive polymers
Schematic representation of a secret molecular message revealed by light. Credit: © Jean-François Lutz

Scientists from the CNRS and Aix-Marseille Université have recently shown how valuable light-sensitive macromolecules are: When exposed to the right wavelength of light, they can be transformed so as to change, erase or decode the molecular message that they contain. The results of this research were published on Sept. 4, 2019, in Nature Communications.

DNA is a long chemical sequence that carries . Inspired by this , in recent years, many research teams have been exploring how to store and then decode information within synthetic macromolecules, also called polymers.

In a leap forward in this field, researchers at the Institut Charles Sadron (CNRS) and the Institut de Chimie Radicalaire (CNRS/Aix-Marseille Université) have developed light-sensitive polymers where light can change the information stored on the molecular scale. Three types of information change have been shown in this work: revealing, changing and erasing a message.

These French scientists have shown that some polymers can act like invisible ink: when exposed to the appropriate wavelength, their monomers are transformed, and the sequence becomes legible. The message only appears if it is subjected to the right light source. This is the first example of a secret message stored on a molecule. This study also shows that monomers being changed by light can be used to erase or change the information contained in some polymers. Chemists have for example "transformed copper into gold" by changing the chemical symbol for copper written on a , Cu, into the chemical symbol for gold, Au.

The polymers are "read" using , a technology used routinely in many analytical laboratories. The teams involved in this recent work now wish to continue it by exploring how to control the physical properties of the polymers using , for applications other than information storage and decoding, such as design of new materials.

Explore further

World's first digitally-encoded synthetic polymers
More information: Niklas Felix König et al. Photo-editable macromolecular information, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-11566-2
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Secret messages hidden in light-sensitive polymers (2019, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-secret-messages-hidden-light-sensitive-polymers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do these half-reactions have electrode potential that depends on pH?

1 hour ago

Question about equilibrium position

5 hours ago

NMR: Why do "identical" nuclei not couple with each other?

10 hours ago

Relative Permitivity

Sep 02, 2019

How to calculate the energy of a battery built with HCL?

Aug 31, 2019

Question on the reduction of FeO by CO

Aug 30, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration