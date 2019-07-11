Harley-Davidson's electric Hog: 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds
Harley-Davidson is releasing details about the electric motorcycle it's rolling out this year that it hopes will capture the imagination of a new generation of riders and put a charge into its diminishing sales.
The LiveWire, which will soon be available in a limited number of dealerships, will cost nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.
The company said Thursday that buyers will have access to free charging at participating LiveWire dealers for the first two years.
The Milwaukee motorcycle company has struggled with declining sales and an aging client base in the U.S. and abroad.
Its U.S. motorcycle sales declined 4.2% and international sales fell 3.3% in the first quarter of this year.
Harley's traditional, non-electric motorcycles range from about $6,900 for a compact, urban model to nearly $44,000 for a fully-loaded touring bike.
Additional free charging will be provided by Electrify America, a Volkswagen subsidiary created to build charging sites after Volkswagen settled charges that it cheated on diesel emissions.
Explore further
© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
User comments
I once drove a car that could do 0-60 in 5 seconds, a Buick Grand National GNX refit with five-point Recaros and an intercooler, as well as chip and turbo upgrades. (I've owned an 11-second car with a big block; totally different experience). That was scary enough; doing it on a motorcycle is unimaginable. I've ridden enduro; that was gnarly enough for me.
When the owner of the car (the GNX) decided to sell it, he was approached by a couple of drug dealers with a briefcase full of cash. He took them for a ride and had them screaming at him to slow down. He'd been to the Bondurant school. They were probably stupid enough to not put on their seat belts.
The GNX had the standard trailing-arm suspension which is why the front (steering) wheels never lifted off the ground. But it is still the most frightening car I have ever driven.
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more