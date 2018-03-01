March 1, 2018

Harley-Davison invests in electric vehicle company

Harley-Davidson says it will collaborate with Alta Motors on the motorcycle maker's plans for an electric bike.

The Milwaukee company said Thursday that it has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in lightweight electric vehicles. Harley-Davidson wasn't specific on the investment.

The company has previously said it's committed to aggressively investing in electric vehicle technology and has announced the planned release of its first in 2019. Alta Motors' manufacturing operation is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Harley-Davison invests in electric vehicle company (2018, March 1) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-03-harley-davison-invests-electric-vehicle-company.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nissan to invest $9.5 billion in China to drive sales
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)