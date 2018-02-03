Nissan to invest $9.5 billion in China to drive sales

February 5, 2018
Nissan's high-end brand, Infiniti, will go all electric in China by 2025

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor and its Chinese joint venture partner announced on Monday a $9.5 billion investment plan in China to increase annual sales by one million vehicles and boost electric car production.

Dongfeng Motor Company is the latest Sino-foreign car company to splash out as China rolls out new regulations to limit gas vehicles and boost production of in coming years.

Nissan's high-end brand, Infiniti, will go all electric in China by 2025, according to the plan.

The company provided few specifics on the , saying the money would go into several areas, from manufacturing to human resources.

The automaker sold 1.5 million vehicles in China last year, and said it plans to sell 2.6 million vehicles by 2022, when revenue is expected to hit 300 billion yuan ($47.6 billion).

The expansion plan calls for 20 new models, with 30 percent of its total sales to be made up of and new energy vehicles.

Beijing has outlined ambitious targets for transitioning China away from gas powered vehicles.

Authorities will implement a complex quota system in 2019 requiring makers to produce a minimum number of electric cars. They are also looking at plans to ban fossil fuel cars at a date that has yet to be decided.

The upcoming regulations have spurred foreign automakers to ramp up plans to make electric vehicles in China.

Volkswagen is establishing a joint venture with state-owned JAC Motors to make electric vehicles, aiming to get the first electric car to market by next year.

US car giant Ford envisages that 70 percent of all its cars available in China will have electric options by 2025.

Volvo plans to introduce its first 100 percent electric car in China in 2019.

Ford, Chinese partner form electric car venture

November 8, 2017

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday that it is launching a venture with a Chinese partner to develop electric vehicles for sale in China, the biggest market for the technology.

China delays electric car quota until 2019

September 28, 2017

China announced Thursday that it would delay until 2019 the enactment of a quota requiring automakers to produce a minimum number of electric cars after some foreign firms and Germany raised concerns.

Renault-Nissan, China's Dongfeng announce e-car venture

August 29, 2017

Automakers Renault and Nissan say they will develop electric cars with a Chinese state-owned partner, adding to a series of tie-ups between global auto brands and local partners in the biggest electric vehicle market.

Tesla to build wholly-owned Shanghai plant: WSJ

October 23, 2017

Tesla has reached an agreement with Shanghai authorities that would make it the first foreign automaker to build its own plant in China, putting it in the driver's seat in the world's biggest electric-vehicle market, the ...

