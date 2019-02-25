Volvo's Polestar unveils electric car touted as Tesla rival

February 27, 2019
volvo
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Volvo's electric performance brand Polestar is unveiling a battery-powered compact car touted as a rival to Tesla's Model 3.

The Polestar 2 is a five-door vehicle with a panoramic glass roof, an all-vegan interior and a with enough capacity to drive 500 kilometers under European tests for range measurement, or 275 miles under U.S. testing rules.

With 408 horsepower, it should accelerate from zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in under five seconds. Polestar said Wednesday that the car's U.S. price for the launch version will be $55,500 after ; later a lower-priced version with less range is envisioned.

The car, to be shown at next month's Geneva auto show, becomes available in 2020.

Volvo Car Group, headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden, is a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Geely.

Explore further: Volvo's electric car brand Polestar unveils first model

Related Stories

Volvo's electric car brand Polestar unveils first model

October 17, 2017

Volvo Cars' performance electric car brand, Polestar, unveiled a four-seat coupe in lightweight carbon fiber as its first model Tuesday, adding to competition in a market dominated until now by Tesla.

Audi to unveil rival to Tesla X at Frankfurt Auto Show

August 19, 2015

German carmaker Audi says it's planning to unveil an electric sport SUV concept with a range of over 310 miles (500 kilometers)—well beyond the range of rival carmaker Tesla's Model S and soon-to-launch Model X.

Recommended for you

Directed evolution builds nanoparticles

February 27, 2019

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to three scientists who developed the method that forever changed protein engineering: directed evolution. Mimicking natural evolution, directed evolution guides the synthesis of proteins ...

Sibling rivalries lead to friendly finches

February 27, 2019

A new study has revealed that growing up with lots of siblings – and fighting over food – makes zebra finches more sociable in later life. In contrast, finches with fewer siblings become pickier about who they hang out ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.