August 19, 2015

Audi to unveil rival to Tesla X at Frankfurt Auto Show

German carmaker Audi says it's planning to unveil an electric sport SUV concept with a range of over 310 miles (500 kilometers)—well beyond the range of rival carmaker Tesla's Model S and soon-to-launch Model X.

Audi says in a statement Wednesday its as-yet unnamed electric SUV will begin production in 2018. It will unveil the vehicle at the upcoming Frankfurt Auto Show, which opens to the press Sept. 15.

Tesla's highly anticipated new Model X SUV, the company's third vehicle, will begin shipping in a few weeks.

Audi, based in Ingolstadt, Germany, says its electric SUV will feature three powered by a large lithium-ion battery and will be its first large series electric car.

